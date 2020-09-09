Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,288 in the last 365 days.

IZON AMERICA to Release the “Sing Along with Gina D” Song Collection for Christmas

TV PERSONALITY GINA D WITH HER CUDDLE BUG TOY

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IZON AMERICA to Release the
Sing Along with Gina D” Song Collection for Christmas

Orlando Florida September 9, 2020 EIN Presswire - Because parents have had to find things to entertain their children at home because of the recent pandemic, the producers of “Gina D’s Kids Club” a favorite television program for children and their parents that has been on the air continuously throughout the world for the last 16 years, is making a first time offer to parents.

“Over the years parents have asked us how can we get the positive G Rated songs like “You will always be my Friend”, “Good Manners”, “Christmas Cuddle Bug Love”, “Que Pasa” and “Gina’s Christmas Wish” from these programs for our children?” stated Joseph DiFrancesco, CEO and publisher at IZON AMERICA INC. in Orlando Florida. Mr. DiFrancesco has been a successful music publisher for over 40 years and is a lifetime member of the American Society of Composers Authors and Publishers (ASCAP)

The company announced today that Allied Media Partners, LLC of Washington DC will be syndicating the “SING ALONG WITH GINA D” music package to television stations for the first time ever as a “Special Christmas Gift” of 140 original G-Rated songs.

“This is a perfect way to keep children occupied with these fun filled songs”. stated Joseph DiFrancesco. www.singalongwithginad.com



For syndication information contact Ed Baruch at (571) 723-9328 or ebaruch@vacoxmail.com

For more information about IZON AMERICA, INC. contact Denny Kurir Vice President/Director of Marketing and Board Member at (321) 277-6933 or email him at pdgdenny@gmail.com

Joseph DiFrancesco
IZON AMERICA, INC.
+1 407-310-4522
email us here

You just read:

IZON AMERICA to Release the “Sing Along with Gina D” Song Collection for Christmas

Distribution channels: Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.