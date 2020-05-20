Sounds of 76 Company will be Donating 100% of its profits from its Website Sales to the Salvation Army
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sounds of 76 Company Music a publishing company that was established in 1975, will be “paying it forward” by donating 100% of its website profits for the rest of the year to the Salvation Army to help people affected by the coronavirus.
The Orlando-based publishing company who recently released a revised edition of an educational product that helps Florida students learn about American history, civics and patriotic music called the “Hamilton Heritage Collection of Great Moments in History” will be donating 100% of its website profits until the end of 2020 to The Salvation Army of Orlando to help people affected by the coronavirus. Go to americanvaluesinc.com
As an initial first step in helping people affected financially by the coronavirus the company recently produced a series of YouTube videos called “ After all it’s 2020”. In the video President Thomas Jefferson who comes back from the year 1801 and tells a Florida teacher how the “Hamilton Heritage Collection of Great Moments in History” can make it easier for her students to learn about American History, Civics and Patriotic Music by listening to these recordings. “ After All It’s 2020” states President Thomas Jefferson. Click on this link to see the video https://youtu.be/2SG0QcpctC8
As a second step plans are underway for 2020 & 2021 to give these recordings to students and educators FREE in the State of Florida and the State of Minnesota by involving large corporations like: Home Depot, Publix, Disney, Pepsi Cola, Coca Cola and law firms like Morgan and Morgan, Dan Newlin Law and other corporations in Florida and Mike Lindell’s My Pillow Company, Delta Airlines, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, Pepsi Cola, Simon Malls and other corporations to make philanthropic donations to support worthy non-profit organizations who have been financially devastated by the affects of the coronavirus.
Working with two great executives, one who is a lifetime member of Special Olympics of Florida and the other who is on the Board of the Salvation Army of Orlando, this program is a WIN-WIN-WIN for the corporate sponsors who will receive tax credits and good publicity, the non-profits who will rebound financially, and the students and educators who will receive the educational products FREE. “Our country is coming back but we still have to do all that we can to help worthy non-profit organizations who have been devastated financially by the coronavirus” stated Joseph DiFrancesco, CEO of Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC. “I am confident that corporations will embrace this philanthropic # Founding Fathers Philanthropic Plan to Pay it Forward program”.
To help The Salvation Army of Orlando immediately, go to americanvaluesinc.com and purchase the “Hamilton Heritage Collection of Great Moments in History” and 100% of the website profits will go to help people affected financially by the coronavirus. Thank you for your support.
For more information contact Publisher, Joseph DiFrancesco at (407) 310-4522 or email him at info@americanvaluesinc.com
Joseph DiFrancesco
Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC
+1 407-310-4522
