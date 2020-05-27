PRESIDENT THOMAS JEFFERSON back from 1801 MEETS PRESIDENT TRUMP IN DREAM SEQUENCE VIDEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando Florida United States May 26, 2020 EIN Presswire During the long Memorial Day weekend President Thomas Jefferson back from 1801 and President Donald Trump in a dream sequence video, agree that the ”Hamilton Heritage Collection of Great Moments in History - Special School Edition will make it easier for Florida & Minnesota students to learn about History, Civics and Patriotic Music.
In the video at https://youtu.be/2SG0QcpctC8 “Jefferson says, just go to www.americanvaluesinc.com After All it’s 2020”
Included in the Hamilton Heritage Collection are recordings of dramatizations by actors portraying “Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry and Abraham Lincoln that transports listeners young and old back to a period between 1776 and 1865 when the Founding Fathers delivered speeches like: “The Declaration of Independence”, “The Preamble of the Constitution”, “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death”, and “The Gettysburg Address”.
The collection also contains recordings of patriotic music played by the Sounds of 76 Continental Army Band including "Yankee Doodle” a song that is said to have been played when Lord Cornwallis surrendered to Gen. George Washington at Yorktown to end the war of independence, the "Battle Hymn of the Republic”, “This Land is Your Land”, “America the Beautiful”, “Dixie”, “God Bless America” and others with historical facts and narrations of when, why and who wrote these speeches and songs.
Recently Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a mandate that said that no high school senior would graduate without passing a Civics course in school. At the same time, the Sounds of 76 Company Music decide to release “The Hamilton Heritage Collection of Great Moments in History - Special School Edition” to make learning easier by listening to these historical recordings.
To hear a FREE SAMPLE of these educational recordings and to find out how your purchase will help The Salvation Army
go to www.americanvaluesinc.com .
About the Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC
The Sounds of 76 Company Music, is an ASCAP music publishing company that was established in 1975 when it released a collection of dramatizations of great moments in history and inspiring patriotic music for the Bicentennial in 1976 that was overwhelmingly received by educators who used it as a teaching aid in their classrooms.
To interview the Publisher or J.D. Sutton as Thomas Jefferson please contact: Executive Producer J. DiFrancesco at 407 310-4522 or at jd@izontv.com
© 1975, 2019, 2020 Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC All Rights Reserved
Joseph DiFrancesco
In the video at https://youtu.be/2SG0QcpctC8 “Jefferson says, just go to www.americanvaluesinc.com After All it’s 2020”
Included in the Hamilton Heritage Collection are recordings of dramatizations by actors portraying “Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry and Abraham Lincoln that transports listeners young and old back to a period between 1776 and 1865 when the Founding Fathers delivered speeches like: “The Declaration of Independence”, “The Preamble of the Constitution”, “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death”, and “The Gettysburg Address”.
The collection also contains recordings of patriotic music played by the Sounds of 76 Continental Army Band including "Yankee Doodle” a song that is said to have been played when Lord Cornwallis surrendered to Gen. George Washington at Yorktown to end the war of independence, the "Battle Hymn of the Republic”, “This Land is Your Land”, “America the Beautiful”, “Dixie”, “God Bless America” and others with historical facts and narrations of when, why and who wrote these speeches and songs.
Recently Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a mandate that said that no high school senior would graduate without passing a Civics course in school. At the same time, the Sounds of 76 Company Music decide to release “The Hamilton Heritage Collection of Great Moments in History - Special School Edition” to make learning easier by listening to these historical recordings.
To hear a FREE SAMPLE of these educational recordings and to find out how your purchase will help The Salvation Army
go to www.americanvaluesinc.com .
About the Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC
The Sounds of 76 Company Music, is an ASCAP music publishing company that was established in 1975 when it released a collection of dramatizations of great moments in history and inspiring patriotic music for the Bicentennial in 1976 that was overwhelmingly received by educators who used it as a teaching aid in their classrooms.
To interview the Publisher or J.D. Sutton as Thomas Jefferson please contact: Executive Producer J. DiFrancesco at 407 310-4522 or at jd@izontv.com
© 1975, 2019, 2020 Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC All Rights Reserved
Joseph DiFrancesco
Sounds of 76 Company Music
+1 407-310-4522
email us here