Leading Entertaining Expert, David Tutera Connects People from All Over the World During a Time When We Are So Far Apart
Dinner with David...Under the Malibu Sun will showcase how together we can lead with safety and provide a positive approach to the world of celebrations.
We must lead with safety and provide a positive approach to the world of celebrations!”MALIBU, CA, USA, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During these challenging and unprecedented times, Leading Event & Entertaining Expert, David Tutera is inspired to bring JOY, to shed LIGHT, LOVE and to continue to create special LIFE MOMENTS when we need it most. David Tutera is partnering with a host of industry professionals to amp up the power of technology and showcase how to create a CELEBRATION of LOVE in today's climate. Dinner with David...Under the Malibu Sun will be a special evening of positivity, design and entertainment; focusing on the importance of stepping forward with life.
This is a virtual dinner celebration broadcast LIVE on Facebook and YouTube on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 6:00pm pst. This is an event focused on creating connections, building friendships, and having fun. "My partner Joey and I will open up about our lives, our business, and much more and we invite others to share about theirs as well", says David.
Dinner with David was born earlier this year, when we were all forced to stay at home. As David is the KING of Celebrations, he wanted to create a place - virtually - that people could still get dressed up, have dinner together and stay connected. The last Dinner gathered over 100,000 guests from around the Globe. The viewers are designers, party planners, couples, families, and anyone looking to celebrate, not just in the states, but globally.
Dinner with David...Under the Malibu Sun will showcase the experts we are partnering with, and highlight that they are open for business and ready to adapt to creating celebrations. David will visually show how to embrace the steps needed to be safe, to respect social distancing and protocols, while staying connected and relevant. It is a unique experience to create memories with old and new friends and to also show how we can still celebrate even when we are 6 feet apart.
This evening, a virtual and LIVE event will be filled with amazing decor, tents, an Italian inspired menu, delectable desserts and an amazing performance by Summer Watson, an acclaimed British operatic superstar. Our illustrious partners include PartySlate, Butterfly Floral, Raj Tents, Paradise Bar, Theoni Collection, OneHope Wine, Dogwood Blossom Stationery, SoBelle Favors, Betta With Butta Cakes and Passion Roses. "I love this idea of celebrating with safety and positivity", Betsy with Passion Roses says, "we are so grateful be a part of such an important and timely event with David".
Dinner with David will lead with the topic of preparing to celebrate and stepping forward with safety, and with positivity. We are going to showcase where masks, social distancing and mandatory temperature checks are important, while showing viewers how to make events happen and how to celebrate again.
The Dinner will broadcast LIVE on FaceBook and YouTube on September 19, 2020 at 6:00pm pst.
ABOUT DAVID TUTERA
David Tutera's career started when he was 19 years old. His grandfather, a florist, noticed his artistic abilities and encouraged him to pursue them. Mr. Tutera's career grew from a single client to a thriving business that made him one of the most coveted and in-demand wedding and event planners. With a client list of well over 50 celebrities and notable organizations, he is known in the event planning community for his strategies and skills, and the Leading Wedding & Entertaining Expert. Today, he has over three decades of experience and leads an award-winning company specializing in event planners.
David's uniquely creative talents and outstanding reputation have made him a tremendous success in the lifestyle arena, including multiple hit TV shows. And now for the first time ever, David is peeling back the curtain for other event planners in this unique mentorship program. Tutera has created a name for himself by taking his passion for designing spectacular events and transforming it into a lifestyle. He continuously exceeds the expected with an unmatched level of inspiration, imagination and innovation to create the latest trends in entertaining. David lives with his husband Joey, daughters Cielo and Gracie as well as their dogs, Lucy and Teddy. Family means everything to him, and he takes it very seriously and honors it and holds it very close to his heart.
Honored by Life & Style Magazine as “Best Celebrity Wedding Planner,” David Tutera’s impressive client list includes: Elton John, Prince Charles, Nancy Reagan, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Jewel, Shania Twain, Vanessa Williams, Barbara Walters, Susan Lucci, Matthew McConaughey, NBA Player Chris Paul, Philadelphia Phillies Cole Hammel, NFL Player Antonio Pierce, NBA Player Rashad Lewis, NFL Player Demarcus Ware, Star Jones, The Rolling Stones, Dennis Rodman, The Official Post Grammy Parties, The Latin Grammys, Lil’Kim, Elizabeth Hasselbeck, Kenneth Cole among over (25) Ambassadors. David also works closely with The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Israel Philharmonic, The Prevent Cancer Foundation, The Alzheimer’s Association, DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting Aids) and The Make-A-Wish Foundation.
