Suspect Sought in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in the 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 10:45 am, the female victim was approached by the suspect, at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'6" to 5'8"in height, wearing all black clothing, and can be seen in the photos below: