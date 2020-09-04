Persons of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery Offense: 4100 Block of Hunt Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in reference to an Armed Robbery that occurred on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in the 4100 block of Hunt Place, Northeast.

At approximately 9:23 pm, a suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a taser and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Persons of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.