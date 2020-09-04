BREAKIN’ THE DANCE FLOOR WITH PRODUCER STIX BONES FEATURING IMANI COPPOLA

NEW YORK, N.Y., USA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Breakin' The Dance Floor," is the steaming new collaboration from music producer Stix Bones featuring the fiery vocals of recording artist Imani Coppola. The song is available on all streaming and downloading platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Prime, etc. The captivating music video is also available right now.

This new release shows musical fortitude displaying the ability of both Stix and Imani to collaborate and push the envelope, exploring genres of the current mainstream markets and styles considered timeless. This new single can be regarded as a throwback and earn the title of being vintage.

The song is geared to the various folks locked in their homes and apartments during the quarantine. The song encourages music lovers to do something fun such as dancing and dance the stress away. Break the dance floor if you can afford it. As shown in the music video, various individuals are dancing randomly and having fun during this time.



New York native, arranger, jazz drummer, and Producer, Stix Bones, Is not a stranger to the Music Industry. Stix has always brought innovative elements and has worked with the likes of De La Soul, Rahzel The Godfather of Noise, Jessica Care Moore, Derrick N Ashong, Lena Soul, Nadira Norjahan, amongst many others over the years and most recently appears on the Movie Soundtrack of Saint Judy, producing the single "Raise Up," featuring rapper Word$Worth.

Imani Coppola, a New York native, is a singer, songwriter, and violinist. With over ten albums under her belt, Imani has garnered success and continues to reinvent herself on her musical path. She is known for the song, 'Legend Of A Cowgirl," which appears on her debut album, Chupacabra.

