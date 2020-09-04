Podcast guesting offers speakers a way to speak up without leaving home. New workbook shares how to get media ready

Getting ready for opportunity matters as much as the message, and gaining media savvy is a powerful way to get booked over others less prepared.

BELLINGHAM, WA, USA, September 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speakers are discovering podcast guesting as a vehicle to share their messages with more of the right audiences to benefit from how they help without leaving home.The trouble is that many are not yet media ready or media savvy. That means that they can’t make a winning approach to get booked or make the most of their time in front of the microphone to attract leads, clients, and cash.To solve both problems, Get Known Get Paid Mentor Nancy Juetten debuts Bye-Bye Boring Bio 2020 Workbook and also kicks of the first day of the free Be the Podcast Dream Guest 5-Day Facebook Challenge she is leading to empower speakers around the world on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.Juetten says that podcast hosts often ask for a media one sheet from potential guests. A media one sheet showcases the topics the speaker can discuss, the distinct point of view, a short bio, and words of praise that suggest why a particular guest makes big impact and is a dream guest.The media one sheet can become a door opener to start relationships with decision makers and get booked on their virtual stages. It’s also an efficient way for guests to convey the information hosts need to evaluate an expert’s potential fit for their shows by showcasing topics of expertise, relevant credentials, images, social media links, and the best way to connect.Juetten says that now is a good time to create a media one sheet that conveys this important information so speakers can share their messages in a compelling way and have the additional leveraged benefit of touching the lives of podcast subscribers who are paying attention and interested in the expertise they have to share.According to Statista, back in 2006, only 22 percent of the adult population in the United States was aware of podcasting. By 2020, this figure had risen to 75 percent. Podcasting is an increasingly popular pastime in the U.S. and there were an estimated 88 million podcast listeners in the country in 2019. Forecasts suggest that the number of podcast listeners will surpass 160 million in 2023 after increases of around 20 million each year.Since the shelter in place order because reality in March, Juetten used her media pitching skills honed after many years working as a publicist to get booked on 30 or more podcasts to attract leads, connections, clients, and cash in her business. The skills and approaches she used are highlighted generously within the new interactive workbook. This tool is an empowering how-to guide full of media one sheet examples, templates, tools, and bonus access to video resources to appeal to every learning style so users can welcome the same or even better outcomes.Those who have not revisited their LinkedIn profile and other social media profiles in months or years will find useful videos and other tools and templates to support them in upgrading them within the pages of the Bye-Bye Boring Bio 2020 Workbook.Register to participate in the Be the Podcast Dream Guest 5-Day Facebook challenge at https://bit.ly/PodcastDreamGuest Learn more about the new Bye-Bye Boring Bio 2020 Workbook by visiting https://authenticvisibility.com/b4-2020-workbook About Business Bio Expert and Get Known Get Paid Mentor Nancy JuettenSince September 8, 2009, Bye-Bye Boring Bio Workbook Author Nancy Juetten has spoken to thousands of business owners through podcasts, radio interviews, teleseminars, and workshops about how to upgrade their bios to attract connections, clients, and cash. Satisfied customers from Boston to Florida and Austria to New Zealand report reaching more clients and inviting new engagements as a result of the bios they write with the Bye-Bye Boring Bio Workbook as their guide. Bye-Bye Boring Bio 2020 seeks to serve as the ultimate action guide for speakers, experts, and authors to attract connections, clients, and cash while sharing their messages in today’s largely VIRTUAL world. Juetten welcomes workbook reviews, podcast interviews, and invitations to speak about transforming boring bios into client attracting magnets for today’s age of virtual speaking.