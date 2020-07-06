Bye-Bye Boring Bio 2020 Workbook Author Suggests Tips for Speakers to Get Booked Virtually on Podcasts and Broadcasts
Bye-Bye Boring Bio 2020 Workbook Author Suggests Tips for Speakers to Get Booked Virtually on Podcasts and BroadcastsBELLINGHAM, WA, US, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speakers, experts and authors who once relied on live, in-person events to make money have had to pivot quickly to share their messages virtually because of the limitations brought on by the COVID 19 Pandemic. That’s why Bye-Bye Boring Bio Workbook Author & Business Bio Expert Nancy Juetten says that now is a crucial time to update business bios and media one sheets to open doors to share their messages virtually on podcasts, Zoominars, Facebook Live interviews, and other virtual platforms.
“So often, speakers, experts, and authors write their business bios and ‘set and forget them’ as they focus on other revenue generating activities. Life turns on a dime, as we’ve all discovered. That means the first impression messages we wrote back then may not be current or even relevant now. Those boilerplate bios about education, awards, and hobbies aren’t doing anyone any favors,” Juetten says.
Podcast guesting is one form of speaking that is readily available to all speakers, experts and authors, especially during the shelter in place order. To book those gigs, Juetten suggests first listening to the podcasts that are a match for their message. Then, the speaker can confidently frame their expertise to be a right fit for the broadcast, while sharing a distinct point of view that would add value to the program.
Podcast hosts often ask for a media one sheet from potential guests. A media one sheet showcases the topics the speaker can discuss, the distinct point of view, a short bio, and words of praise that suggest why a particular guest makes big impact and is a dream guest.
Juetten says that now is a good time to create a media one sheet that conveys this important information so speakers can share their messages without leaving home and have the benefit of touching the lives of podcast subscribers who are paying attention and interested in the expertise they have to share.
One of the mistakes speakers make with their media one sheets is offering too much information about them and not enough information about the value they can bring to the program.
Juetten says a 50-word bio that offers something memorable and compelling is what is needed to turn the head of a decision maker as opposed to a wall of words that causes the host to hit the delete key instead of reaching out to book an appearance. She suggests taking the opportunity to revisit the best 50 words to set the stage for a great conversation, while also sharing a specific call to action.
Juetten has written a workbook called Bye-Bye Boring Bio 2020 and released a preview at Amazon today that offers bio and media one sheet examples against which speakers, experts, and authors can model their own, along with 8 tips to create know-like-trust at first glance. The preview is available from the Amazon Kindle store for less than $1. The full workbook will debut in September.
About Business Bio Expert and Get Known Get Paid Mentor Nancy Juetten
Since September 8, 2009, Bye-Bye Boring Bio Workbook Author Nancy Juetten has spoken to thousands of business owners through podcasts, radio interviews, teleseminars, and workshops about how to upgrade their bios to attract connections, clients, and cash. Satisfied customers from Boston to Florida and Austria to New Zealand report reaching more clients and inviting new engagements as a result of the bios they write with Bye-Bye Boring Bio as their guide. Bye-Bye Boring Bio 2020 seeks to serve as the ultimate action guide for speakers, experts, and authors to attract connections, clients, and cash while sharing their messages in today’s largely VIRTUAL world. Juetten welcomes workbook reviews, podcast interviews, and invitations to speak about transforming boring bios into client attracting magnets for today’s age of virtual speaking.
Contact: Nancy S. Juetten, nancy@getknowngetpaid.com , 425-641-5214
Nancy S Juetten
Find the Good, LLC
+1 425-641-5214
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn