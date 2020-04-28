Bellingham, WA Company Shows Appreciation to First Responders with ‘Get Your Act Together Now’ Gifts

The founders of Life Goes On Roadmap® today announce a new initiative to thank first responders for their service during the COVID 19 Pandemic.

BELLILNGHAM, WA, US, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Find the Good, LLC – the company that created the Life Goes On Roadmapsystem for personal financial information organization – today announces a new initiative to thank first responders for their service during the COVID 19 Pandemic.“Our darkest moment has become their finest hour of service, and we want to show our appreciation,” Nancy Juetten, co-founder of Life Goes On Roadmapsaid.Life Goes On Roadmapis a system for personal financial information organization that prevents aggravation and frustration around not being able to access crucial documents and information when life serves up an unexpected surprise.Nurses, health care workers, emergency personnel, law enforcement personnel, employees at grocery stores and pharmacies, and other essential workers are eligible to benefit. First responders and essential workers can visit this link and enter their name and email address and receive the Get Your Act Together Getting Started Template as a free digital download.This report guides them on a scavenger hunt to assemble the most important documents and information they need to navigate in a crisis.Human resource directors from hospitals, grocery stores, fire departments, and other first responder and essential worker organizations can reach out to Juetten by phone or email to arrange for delivery of the full digital system of Life Goes On Roadmapto their teams, Juetten said.The complete system includes the guidebook, the game board, the digital organizer, and access to a client-only Facebook community to get expert support for questions that come up.The game board transforms getting organized into a game everyone can win as opposed to a task to put off until later.What starts out as a transactional exercise turns into a transformational journey that gets families talking about important matters that warrant their timely attention, now more than ever."By sharing our system as a gift, we can touch and transform the lives of those who are playing such a crucial role in helping all of us get through what is the most daunting health challenge of our lives," Juetten said.About Life Goes On RoadmapIn 2018, Nancy and Steve Juetten created Life Goes On Roadmapto empower families across the country to organize their personal financial information and crucial documents before something random or crazy can stop them. Thousands of families have used the Get Your Act Together Getting Started Template to start he scavenger hunt to organize their most important documents and information.Hundreds of families have used the guidebook, digital organizer, and game board to get their acts together as they compile, save, update, and share the information with people who have a need to know.Professional service providers such as financial advisors, estate planning attorneys, and employers large and small share the system with their most valuable clients and team members to fill a gap not met by current services or benefits, while demonstrating care for families before any of the Big D's -- disaster, disease, diagnosis, divorce, or death -- can stop them.Human resource directors and other team leaders are invited to get in touch by calling Nancy Juetten at 425 641 5214 or sending email to nancy@lifegoesonroadmap.com to make delivery arrangements.Nancy S JuettenLife Goes On Roadmap+1 425-641-5214nancy@lifegoesonroadmap.com



