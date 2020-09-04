Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDLE arrests Miami man, woman for drug trafficking, money laundering

For Immediate Release

September 3, 2020

 

MIAMI – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Archie Tyrone Cox, 31, of 14950 N. Miami Avenue, #10, Miami, and Paris Vernisha McClendon, 22, of 260 Biscayne River Drive, North Miami Beach, on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. Cox faces one count each of cocaine trafficking, conspiracy to traffic illegal drugs, money laundering, illegal transport of funds to commit money laundering, possession of a firearm by a felon, and grand theft of a vehicle. McClendon is charged with one count each of cocaine trafficking, money laundering, and illegal transport of funds to commit money laundering. 

 

The investigation by FDLE Miami’s Guns, Gangs, and Drugs Task Force (GGDTF) determined that Cox was attempting to purchase trafficking amounts of cocaine. On August 31, GGDTF agents, with the assistance from FDLE’s Special Operations Team South, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Criminal Interdiction Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), conducted a narcotics operation that resulted in the arrest of Cox and McClendon.

 

Agents recovered a stolen pistol from within the vehicle Cox was driving, which was itself reported stolen. In addition to seizing the stolen firearm and the stolen vehicle, agents seized approximately $36,000 in cash.

 

In addition to the state charges detailed above, additional federal charges may be filed by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida after that office’s review of the case.

 

GGDTF is an ongoing partnership between FDLE, ATF, DEA and FHP focused on narcotics, human trafficking, gang violence and firearms crimes.

  

Cox and McClendon were both booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and ordered held without bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office’s Narcotics Division.

 

For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001​​

 

