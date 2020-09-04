Project Making Improvements To Signs At Crossovers

LUBBOCK – This week the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) started work on a $1.7 million project to replace small traffic signs at crossovers across the Lubbock District. Various crossover locations throughout the Lubbock District are included in the safety project.

Motorists can expect daily lane and crossover closures and crews working in close proximately to traffic,” said Jeremy Dearing P.E., TxDOT Director of Transportation Operations. “Drivers are asked to slow down and stay alert when entering the work zones for their safety and the safety of the workers.”

Various crossovers on the following roadways are included in the project:

Bailey County—US 84, US 70/84

Castro County—US 60

Floyd County—US 70, US 62, SH 207

Garza County—US 84

Hale County—Business I-27

Hockley County—SH 114, US 84

Lamb County—US 84

Lubbock County—SH 114, US 84

Lynn County—US 87, US 84

Parmer County—US 70/84

Swisher County—US 87

Crews are currently working in Lynn and Lubbock County and will move onto Hockley County next week. Project contractor is L&L Company, of Gardendale, Texas, and work is scheduled to be completed in November 2020. Work will take place weather permitting.