Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for Senate District 26

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama Senate District 26. This seat was held by Sen. David Burkette, who resigned earlier this week.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, November 17, 2020; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, December 15, 2020; and the special general election for Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

“It is important for our citizens to be represented in the Alabama Legislature, which is why we are quickly moving forward with this special election process,” Governor Ivey said. “I encourage the people in Senate District 26 to pay attention to these newly announced dates and to vote.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Senate District 26 represents portions of Montgomery County.

View the proclamation and writ of election.

 ###

