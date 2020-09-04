Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Non-Residents Launching Boats in Montana

Aquatic Invasive Species

Fri Sep 04 13:14:18 MDT 2020

Watercraft owners are reminded that they must stop at ALL open inspection stations.

Watercraft coming into Montana from out of state must be inspected prior to launching.  Non-residents bringing watercraft from out of state, both motorized and non-motorized, must purchase a Vessel AIS Prevention Pass before launching on state waters.  The Vessel AIS Prevention Pass is valid until the end of the year and can be purchased at any FWP office or online.

To learn more, go to CleanDrainDryMT.com or call the FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau at 406-444-2440.

