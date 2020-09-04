Wildlife diets will be focus of Sept. 10 MDC virtual program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Crickets, worms, and minnows may not sound like an appetizing meal to humans but these are all choice munchies for reptiles, amphibians and fish. Learning what an animal eats can provide interesting insights into how it lives.

People wanting to learn more about animal appetites can get information at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Feeding Frenzy.” This online program will be 1-2 p.m. Sept. 10 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174212

Program participants will see the animals that are housed at the nature center get fed by Cape Nature Center volunteers. While these animals gobble up a smorgasbord of their favorite foods, their eating habits will be discussed.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.