Recovery Month in West Virginia Goes Virtual

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Drug Control Policy is joining partners nationwide in recognizing September as National Recovery Month. In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy is working with organizations to celebrate and promote recovery through virtual initiatives.

 

Events, resources, and engagement ideas have been coordinated by groups around the state and will be disseminated virtually through the DHHR’s and Healthy Connections’ social media platforms. Each week of September features a new theme that will influence positive action and change.

 

Residents are encouraged to participate in spreading awareness through social media using the hashtag #RecoveryMonthWV. A YouTube channel has also been created, Recovery Month WV, that will house webinars, videos, and a recovery-oriented playlist.

 

“This virtual effort allows all West Virginians to be connected with a single cause,” said Bob Hansen, Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy. “Together we can help promote recovery of substance use disorders and create a brighter future for our state.”

 

DHHR’s social media platforms:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/wv.dhhr

Twitter: @WV_DHHR

 

Healthy Connections’ social media platforms:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HealthConnectWV

Instagram: healthyconnectionswv

Twitter: @HealthConnectWV

