Machine Learning And Artificial Intelligence Have Found Its Way In The Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market

The Business Research Company’s Global Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of machine learning and artificial intelligence is gradually gaining popularity in the prenatal testing and newborn screening market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence in machines. Machine learning is a part of AI. Machine learning and AI help companies in the prenatal testing and newborn screening market to conduct a detailed analysis of all relevant data, provide insights about different diseases, and offer a more accurate evaluation of tissue samples.

For instance, in December 2017, Eone-Diagnomics Genome Center (EDGC), a Korean genetic analysis company, announced its decision to apply machine learning-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology to its non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) NICE®0. In 2019, AI specialist FDNA and PerkinElmer Genomics partnered to launch Face2Gene Labs for newborn testing.

The global prenatal testing and newborn screening market is expected to decline from $4.39 billion in 2019 to $4.18 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.79%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to patients’ preference for deferred care in order to avoid visiting hospitals, which resulted in reduced patient volume. The prenatal testing and newborn screening market is then expected to recover and reach $6.04 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 13.09%.

The high prevalence of genetic diseases in infants contributed to the growth of the prenatal testing and newborn screening market. According to the World Health Organization, genetic disease includes diseases such as Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Anaemia, Haemophilia, Cystic Fibrosis, Tay Sachs disease, Fragile X Syndrome, and Huntington’s disease. Sickle cell anaemia is one of the genetic diseases that affects millions throughout the world, and the disease is particularly common among people whose ancestors are from Africa, America, Cuba, Central America, Saudi Arabia, and India. According to a 2019 study, the disease occurs for 1 in every 500 African American births, and 1 in 12 African-American carry the sickle cell allele. The high prevalence of genetic diseases in infants boosted the demand for prenatal testing and newborn screening.

The prenatal testing and newborn screening tests market consists of sales of prenatal testing and newborn screening tests services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide prenatal testing and newborn screening tests, which help to determine various genetic and chromosomal diseases, to provide timely medical or surgical treatment of a condition before or after birth. Genetic diseases such as sickle cell, down’s syndrome, cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy are detected with the help of these tests.

The prenatal testing and newborn screening market is segmented by diagnostic type into non-invasive and invasive. By technology, the market is segmented into screening technology and diagnostic technology. By end user, it is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers.

