Golden Love & Support For Our Bravest Little Heroes
5 year old Kayson battling Stage IV Neuroblastoma with Mystic Force Foundation founder, Silvia Vanni; North Miami PD Chief Larry Juriga, Officer Reynolds of NMBPD, and Officer Thatcher of BHPD.
What does a Gold Ribbon, a Gold Lamborghini, a Gold Police Cruiser, a Lotus, a LifeFlight Transport Unit & 20 different Police vehicles have in common?
Mystic Force is a 501(c)(3)non-profit public charity dedicated to raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research while keeping children in treatment as happy as possible.”NORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the pandemic children continue to battle childhood cancer and fight for their lives. This Saturday September 5th during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month the Mystic Force Foundation will join forces with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Police Departments, community leaders, Charities and families battling Childhood Cancer in a monumental show of show support for the bravest little Heroes battling the #1 disease killer of children in this country. A Gold Ribbon Parade will begin at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital where the Gold Ribbon adorned vehicles will depart with lights & sirens blaring in an unprecedented show of Hope, Love & Solidarity in the fight against Childhood Cancer. The 30 mile Gold Ribbon Parade will drive by Holtz Children’s Hospital/ Alex’s Place then on to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.
— Silvia Dominguez Vanni
The Gold Ribbon Parade marks the Foundation’s 3rd Annual Childhood Cancer Police Car Initiative which will be led by Chief Juriga and the North Miami Police Department’s dedicated Gold Childhood Cancer Police Vehicle. This vehicle joins the Mystic Force Foundation at events throughout the year to bring joy and happiness to kids battling cancer.
Saturday September 5th
9:30am
Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
3100 SW 62nd Avenue Miami FL. 33155
Masks required and adhering to strict social distancing guidelines.
For more information you may contact Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com 305.726.1155 or EstherReynolds1@gmail.com 786.897.1997
Jennifer Caminas 305-926-0163
Press is asked to meet on the top floor of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital’s Blue parking garage,
located at the entrance of SW 62 Avenue
About The Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
The Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is the region’s leading program for the care of children with cancer and hematologic disorders. It provides state-of-the-art intervention and management for more pediatric cancer patients than any other facility in South Florida. The center offers a variety of clinical trials and pediatric subspecialists, and we have access to the latest national and international research data, treatment protocols, and drug therapies. For more information, visit nicklauschildrens.org/Cancer .
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 12-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 2nd anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, the country’s first and only Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that is sponsored by the Dante Law Firm and is 100% community supported.
Silvia Dominguez Vanni
Mystic Force Foundation
+1 305-726-1155
