Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Drugs #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303762

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/03/20 at 1814 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North Bound MM 45, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs #1

ACCUSED: Stefan E. Lopez

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Providence, RI

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/03/20 at approximately 1814 hours Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 89 north bound near mile marker 45 for an equipment violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Stefan Lopez of Providence, RI. Lopez was showing signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation revealed that Lopez was operating the vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear at the Orange Superior Court Criminal Division on 10/14/20 to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. Lopez was subsequently released into the care and custody of a friend.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/20 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.