Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,397 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Drugs #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303762

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/03/20 at 1814 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North Bound MM 45, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs #1

 

ACCUSED: Stefan E. Lopez                                              

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Providence, RI

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/03/20 at approximately 1814 hours Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 89 north bound near mile marker 45 for an equipment violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Stefan Lopez of Providence, RI. Lopez was showing signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation revealed that Lopez was operating the vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear at the Orange Superior Court Criminal Division on 10/14/20 to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. Lopez was subsequently released into the care and custody of a friend.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/20 at 0800 hours            

COURT: Orange Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Rt 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P: (802)229-9191

F: (802)229-2648

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Drugs #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.