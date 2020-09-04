Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TDOT to Pave State Route 71 in Pigeon Forge, Sevier County

Motorists Advised to Plan Ahead

Monday, August 31, 2020 | 11:45pm

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on State Route 71 (US 441) in Sevier County should be aware of upcoming paving activities that will have an affect on traffic this week.

Beginning September 1 at 6 p.m., SR 71 (US 441) southbound will experience lane closures between Sunset Drive and Community Center Drive in Pigeon Forge. This work will be complete by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2.

Backups are likely and motorists may want to consider alternate routes. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

