TDOT to Pave State Route 71 in Pigeon Forge, Sevier County

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on State Route 71 (US 441) in Sevier County should be aware of upcoming paving activities that will have an affect on traffic this week.

Beginning September 1 at 6 p.m., SR 71 (US 441) southbound will experience lane closures between Sunset Drive and Community Center Drive in Pigeon Forge. This work will be complete by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2.

Backups are likely and motorists may want to consider alternate routes. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

