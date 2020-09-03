TDOT Contractor to Begin Work on U.S. 64 Bridge Replacement over Ocoee River in Polk County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will begin work on September 8, 2020 on a project to replace the bridge on U.S. 64 over the Ocoee River in Polk County. The project will be done using the design-build method. Design-build is a project delivery method that combines all or some portions of the design and construction phases of a project into a single contract. TDOT is using the design-build concept on some of its larger projects to expedite project delivery and streamline design processes.

The design-build team for the U.S. 64 bridge replacement project consists of contractor Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc. and designer Volkert, Inc. The cost of the project is $12,633,000 and the project is slated for completion on or before May 30, 2022.

The project includes construction of a three-span, steel I-beam bridge on new alignment to the north of the existing bridge. The new structure will be approximately 600 feet long with two 12‑foot travel lanes (one in each direction), a dedicated center turn lane, and 10-foot shoulders. It will accommodate future widening to a four-lane facility.

Additionally, the new structure will be a signature bridge with visually appealing features including the Ocoee River emblem, rock finishes, aesthetic bridge rail, and lighting.

The project also includes intersection improvements at Hildabrand Road to the west and Welcome Valley Road to the east.

During the first phase of the project, the contractor will begin work on the section between Hildabrand Road and the Ocoee River. Work will consist of excavation, haul road and retaining wall construction and bridge foundation work.

For more information on the U.S. 64 bridge replacement project, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/us-64-bridge-replacement.html

