OFFICIAL 75th WWII COMMEMORATION CEREMONY WAS ON THE FANTAIL OF THE BATTLESHIP MISSOURI MEMORIAL
Live-streamed event featured distinguished speakers to salute and honor WWII veteransHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday, the 75th WWII Commemoration Ceremony was held on the fantail of the Battleship Missouri Memorial, the very ship that on September 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay, General MacArthur, Admiral Chester Nimitz and representatives of the Allied Forces accepted Japan’s formal surrender, to bring to an end the bloodiest war in history.
The Commemoration sought to preserve the legacy of patriotism and the sacrifice of our Greatest Generation, commemorating their indelible mark upon history.
“Salute Their Service, Honor Their Hope” is the theme of the Commemoration in recognition of the veterans and civilians who fought on the battlefield and served on the homefront during WWII. At the 75th WWII Commemoration Ceremony, attended by local Hawaii WWII Veterans, Governor David Y. Ige, State of Hawaii, was joined by Dr. Mark T. Esper, Secretary of Defense, Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (via video), Adm. Phil Davidson, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, as well as speakers Captain Steve Colón, USN (Ret), Chairman, USS Missouri Memorial Association and Michael Carr, President & CEO, USS Missouri Memorial Association.
“Today, at this special commemoration, we marked the end of a great global war. It was won by a generation defined as the greatest, not only by what they achieved in war, but by the peace and prosperity they created after it ended,” said Governor Ige. “Their actions stand up to the rigid test of the heroic, and their lives set an example for all to follow. We cannot go wrong in following their example in the face of any adversity.”
“September 2nd, 1945 is the day that the United States and our Allies turned tragedy into triumph, violence into victory, fighting into freedom, loss into liberty, and peril into peace,” stated Adm. Davidson. “This day marked the very beginning of the rules-based international order – an order responsible for some 75 years of peace, prosperity, and security that helped not only to liberate hundreds of millions, but to lift billions out of poverty, all to a level of prosperity previously unseen in human history.”
Legacy of Peace Aerial Parade played a pivotal role in ending WWII. A powerful video with vintage footage from the war launched our 75th WWII Commemoration Ceremony, followed by an actual Flyover of WWII Warbirds above the Battleship Missouri Memorial and Pearl Harbor, then a Pass In Review by the USS Michael Murphy. Tributes to salute and honor the 12 WWII Hawaii veterans in attendance, as well as those WWII veterans locally and outside of Hawaii who had planned and hoped to be present.
Inspirational speakers quoted history, relayed stories of their family connections to the war, of the Battleship Missouri, and spoke of the sacrifices and accomplishments of the Greatest Generation. Emotions ran deep as powerful vocalists brought to life the National Anthem, Hawai‘i Pono‘i, The Queen’s Prayer, and God Bless America. An International Wreath Ceremony, a Rifle Salute, Taps, Missing Man Formation, and a Bagpipe performance of Amazing Grace added to the poignant, emotional line-up. With a moving tribute from Linda Hope, about her father’s dedication to those who served in WWII, and Fireworks, donated by the City of Nagaoka and filmed the night before, the Ceremony drew to a close.
The 75th WWII Commemoration Committee, with generous support from the Presenting Sponsor, the Bob Hope Legacy, a part of the Bob and Dolores Hope Foundation, the Pearl Harbor historic partners, military, government, business, and community leaders, as well as national, state, and local sponsors, planned and executed this Commemoration.
The video of the full Commemoration Ceremony is a must see for all to watch, to learn, to share, to remember. It is available on the official website at 75thwwiicommemoration.org
