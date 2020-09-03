Legendary Rock Band WAX To Release Newly Discovered Studio Tracks - 'Elmira Lane' Album Street Date September 18, 2020
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the late sixties, Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, was a crucible of musical talent, and may be most remembered for its impact on R&B. But from 1969 to 1971, it was also home to a rock band so loaded with talent that its members went on to help shape the American music scene in the 70s, 80s, and beyond.
Grammy nominated songwriter Rob Hyman (Time After Time and leader of The Hooters), five time Grammy nominated Producer Rick Chertoff (Cyndi Lauper, Joan Osborne, Sophie B. Hawkins, The Hooters), industry veteran bandleader/manager Rick Levy (Herman’s Hermits, Tommy Roe, The Box Tops), along with David Kagan (Baby Grand) and the late Beau Jones...were WAX. For a golden few years, WAX was the hottest band in Philly, performing a unique blend of art rock, blues, and jazz, that was complex and intelligent, yet driving and catchy. In 1970 the band started an album for legendary producer Bob Crewe at NYC’s famed Record Plant, but the record was never finished due to financial difficulties at the label.
In 2010, a master tape recorded live at an audition for Vanguard Records was discovered showcasing WAX at their creative peak as writers and performers, and that album was released as Melted. More recently a master tape was found with multi-track studio versions of several of the band’s finest songs. In honor of the legendary band’s 50th Anniversary, Lightyear is proud to reissue the WAX album, now entitled Elmira Lane, with the addition of the newly discovered Regent Sound versions of Nearer To God and Warehouse Eyes.
Focus track will be the previously unreleased Nearer To God, which has lyrics that feel relevant at this moment in time: "everything is wrong...we've left the golden tower...to know that we are there to breathe and feel alive, to cut out all the talking, cut out all the jive."
All tracks produced by John Kalodner, (Aerosmith, Foreigner, Journey), Billy Sisca, and Wax. Kalodner and Sisca were co-managers of the band. Mastering and cover art by John O. Senior.
WAX invites you to meander down Elmira Lane and enjoy the Things She Likes to Do. But don’t mind her Evil Humor, and if Mr Media doesn’t distract you, you might find yourself Nearer to God…but in the end It Don’t Matter at All.
A music video made for the new release, using the 2020 Nearer to God recording, working with vintage still images (nobody had a video camera in 1969) is HERE. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrQvTTXTxkM)
Press inquiries: Glass Onyon PR, PH: 828-350-8158, glassonyonpr@gmail.com
Lightyear Entertainment, a distributor of independent films and music, was founded in 1987. www.lightyear.com
Billy James
Grammy nominated songwriter Rob Hyman (Time After Time and leader of The Hooters), five time Grammy nominated Producer Rick Chertoff (Cyndi Lauper, Joan Osborne, Sophie B. Hawkins, The Hooters), industry veteran bandleader/manager Rick Levy (Herman’s Hermits, Tommy Roe, The Box Tops), along with David Kagan (Baby Grand) and the late Beau Jones...were WAX. For a golden few years, WAX was the hottest band in Philly, performing a unique blend of art rock, blues, and jazz, that was complex and intelligent, yet driving and catchy. In 1970 the band started an album for legendary producer Bob Crewe at NYC’s famed Record Plant, but the record was never finished due to financial difficulties at the label.
In 2010, a master tape recorded live at an audition for Vanguard Records was discovered showcasing WAX at their creative peak as writers and performers, and that album was released as Melted. More recently a master tape was found with multi-track studio versions of several of the band’s finest songs. In honor of the legendary band’s 50th Anniversary, Lightyear is proud to reissue the WAX album, now entitled Elmira Lane, with the addition of the newly discovered Regent Sound versions of Nearer To God and Warehouse Eyes.
Focus track will be the previously unreleased Nearer To God, which has lyrics that feel relevant at this moment in time: "everything is wrong...we've left the golden tower...to know that we are there to breathe and feel alive, to cut out all the talking, cut out all the jive."
All tracks produced by John Kalodner, (Aerosmith, Foreigner, Journey), Billy Sisca, and Wax. Kalodner and Sisca were co-managers of the band. Mastering and cover art by John O. Senior.
WAX invites you to meander down Elmira Lane and enjoy the Things She Likes to Do. But don’t mind her Evil Humor, and if Mr Media doesn’t distract you, you might find yourself Nearer to God…but in the end It Don’t Matter at All.
A music video made for the new release, using the 2020 Nearer to God recording, working with vintage still images (nobody had a video camera in 1969) is HERE. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrQvTTXTxkM)
Press inquiries: Glass Onyon PR, PH: 828-350-8158, glassonyonpr@gmail.com
Lightyear Entertainment, a distributor of independent films and music, was founded in 1987. www.lightyear.com
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here