FabTV is now on ROKU
FabTV is the Netflix of entertainment news."LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developed by:
FabTV is the Netflix of entertainment news. Get free access to exclusive interviews with your favorite movie and television stars, go behind the scenes at awards shows, visit movie sets, and hear the latest scoops and spoilers throughout the entertainment industry.
You’ll enjoy free access to more interviews from premieres and the Red Carpet than any other network, including exclusives from the Oscars, Golden Globes, MTV Music Awards, Kids Choice, People's Choice, and many others. It’s like having your own personal entertainment reporter at your fingertips!
