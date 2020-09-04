FabTV is now on ROKU

FabTV app on Roku FabTV app on ROKU - Mike Cotler on red carpet FabTV logo FabTV.com

FabTV (FabTV.com) is now on ROKU

FabTV is the Netflix of entertainment news.” — David Palmer

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Developed by: CTV NOW FabTV is the Netflix of entertainment news. Get free access to exclusive interviews with your favorite movie and television stars, go behind the scenes at awards shows, visit movie sets, and hear the latest scoops and spoilers throughout the entertainment industry.You’ll enjoy free access to more interviews from premieres and the Red Carpet than any other network, including exclusives from the Oscars, Golden Globes, MTV Music Awards, Kids Choice, People's Choice, and many others. It’s like having your own personal entertainment reporter at your fingertips!FabTV.com

