FabTV is now on ROKU

FabTV app on Roku

FabTV app on ROKU - Mike Cotler on red carpet

FabTV logo FabTV.com

FabTV (FabTV.com) is now on ROKU

FabTV is the Netflix of entertainment news.”
— David Palmer
LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developed by:
CTV NOW   

FabTV is the Netflix of entertainment news. Get free access to exclusive interviews with your favorite movie and television stars, go behind the scenes at awards shows, visit movie sets, and hear the latest scoops and spoilers throughout the entertainment industry.

You’ll enjoy free access to more interviews from premieres and the Red Carpet than any other network, including exclusives from the Oscars, Golden Globes, MTV Music Awards, Kids Choice, People's Choice, and many others. It’s like having your own personal entertainment reporter at your fingertips!

FabTV.com

David Palmer
FabTV
+1 818-726-7269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Chadwick Boseman at the “Avengers” red carpet has a message for Marvel and DC fans!

You just read:

FabTV is now on ROKU

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Palmer
FabTV
+1 818-726-7269
Company/Organization
FabTV
PO Box 2381
Toluca Lake, California, 91610
United States
+1 8187267269
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
FabTV is now on ROKU
Hard Kill premiere & red carpet covered by FabTV.com & BlackCinema.com
Criss Angel's New "MINDFREAK" show at PLANET HOLLYWOOD
View All Stories From This Author