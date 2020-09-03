ND Governor Proclaims September 10,2020 "Veteran and Military Suicide Prevention Day

ND Governor Doug Burgum signs proclamation establishing September 10, 2020 as Veteran and Military Suicide Prevention Awareness Day.
As part of Presedent Trumps Executive Order 13861 calling for the development of a comprehensive plan to empower veterans and end suicide through coordinated suicide prevention efforts which is known as PREVENTS.
