Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,382 in the last 365 days.

ND Governor Proclaims September 10,2020 "Veteran and Military Suicide Prevention Day

ND Governor Doug Burgum signs proclamation establishing September 10, 2020 as Veteran and Military Suicide Prevention Awareness Day.

As part of Presedent Trumps Executive Order 13861 calling for the development of a comprehensive plan to empower veterans and end suicide through coordinated suicide prevention efforts which is known as PREVENTS. 

See Proclamation

You just read:

ND Governor Proclaims September 10,2020 "Veteran and Military Suicide Prevention Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.