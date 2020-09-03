Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (Sept. 3 - 9, 2020)

TDOT will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period beginning at noon on Friday, September 4 until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8.

DISTRICT 27

CLAY AND OVERTON COUNTY The resurfacing (microsurfacing) on SR-294 from Oakley Allons Road (LM 6.8) in Overton County to Willow Grove Road (LM 7.6) in Clay County: The contractor is scheduled to resume work beginning 09/03/20. During this time, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers will be present to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit.

[Hudson Construction Company/Moore/CNU028]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Construction of a truck climbing lane EB near MM 339, including grading, drainage, and paving: Temporary nighttime lane closures will be needed as the contractor resumes paving on the eastbound travel lanes and shoulders. A temporary detour lane with portable barrier rail has been constructed to allow the contractor to safely remove and replace the existing concrete exit ramp at MM 340. This work will require the ramp to be closed one night to allow for a traffic shift and repositioning of the portable barrier rail. Traffic control devices, THP, and queue trucks will be used during lane closures. Permanent signs are also being installed on the project. Motorists should use caution at the MM 340 exit ramp and as they travel through the work zone.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Bradley/CNS298]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Resurfacing from the SR-101 ramp (MM 321) to east of SR-1 (US-70) (MM 329): Nighttime lane closures will be required both eastbound and westbound on I-40 from the Peavine Road exit (MM 322) to the Crab Orchard exit (MM 329). Remaining activities include removal of non-applicable construction signs, fog sealing shoulders, and installing permanent pavement markings, rumble strips, delineators, and permanent signs. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during working hours. Future work will require the Daddy's Creek Bridges at MM 326 to be reduced to one lane in each direction for a weekend period to apply an epoxy overlay. Queue trucks and THP will assist with traffic control as needed.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNT364]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 26.6: Construction signs, portable barrier rail, and temporary traffic signals have been installed. SR-1 (US-70) has been reduced to one lane between Godsey Road and Renegade Mountain Parkway while slope stabilization is in process. Remaining work may require short term lane stoppages. Motorists should exercise caution and pay attention to temporary traffic signals as they travel through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/Bradley/CNT234]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) Grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for changes in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. Peavine Road will be closed from Fairview Blvd to just past the Catoosa/Westchester intersection with detours posted. Base stone, paving, blasting operations, storm drain installation, and utility relocation are in progress. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as these construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) Resurfacing from SR-1 (US-70) (LM 16.5) to SR-28 (US-127) (LM 16.8), and SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from south of Elmore Road (LM 15) to Huddle Road (LM 17.9), including bridge deck repair: Paving activities are in progress on SR-24 (Elmore Road) and SR-28 (US-127). This work will require temporary nighttime lane closures with traffic control devices and flagging as necessary. Motorists should be alert as conditions are subject to change each night.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNU144]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 Construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. No change in traffic patterns, traffic is still using the existing SR-56. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across the roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. A portion of County House Road will be closed to allow the contractor to complete work in that area. Motorist should follow posted signs for County House Road detour until work is complete. The contractor is working at the intersection of South Tittsworth Road and the new alignment. Traffic will be shifted onto a diversion to allow the contractor to construct the new alignment. Motorists should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/McMinnville/CNT011]

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 Emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work on the Overton County side of SR-85 and the road remains closed from LM 17.5 to LM 22.2. This closure will remain in effect until project completion scheduled for 09/30/20. The Fentress County portion of SR-85 remains open to through traffic. A detour route remains in place for Overton SR-85 and motorists are encouraged to continue using the detour route until the road is opened.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT154]

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-290 (W. 12TH ST.) in both directions from LM 5.81 to LM 6.38: Lane closures between N. Franklin Road and N. Willow Avenue with signage, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM to 2 PM from 07/15/20 through 10/16/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (South Willow Ave.) Resurfacing from south of Grider Road (LM 7.4) to north of State Street (LM 9.75), including bridge expansion joint repair: The contractor will be milling existing asphalt to prepare for placement of new pavement. Nightly lane closures (Sunday through Thursday), during the hours of 9 PM to 6 AM, on SR-135 from South of Grider Rd. (LM 7.38) to North of State Street (LM 9.75). Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU140]

WHITE COUNTY The grading, drainage and paving at Airport Rd. leading up to Upper Cumberland Regional Airport: The contractor will be working on grading, milling, and drainage work along Technology Drive, Airport Road, and SR-136 during this period. Temporary traffic stoppages may be needed as construction progresses. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNT259]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY The resurfacing on SR-28 (US-127) from south of SR-30 (LM 13.27) to north of Old William Howard Taft Hwy. (LM 15.75): The contractor has begun resurfacing operations on SR-28. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Voiles/CNU143]

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-130 (N. HIGH ST.) southbound at LM 13.45: A shoulder and single lane closure between 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM with an estimated completion 09/09/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-50 (LYNCHBURG HWY.) both directions from LM 6.32 to LM 5.99: Intermittent lane closures along SR-50 between Red Hawk Lane and 6304 Lynchburg Hwy. Signage and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM between 08/13/20 through 10/09/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY The resurfacing on SR-16 from South Drive (LM 19.97) to the Alabama State line (LM 30.38): Paving is underway throughout the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. During work hours the roadway will be reduced to one lane to support paving installation and controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Hussein/CNU146]

GRUNDY COUNTY The resurfacing on SR-50 from west of Frank Woodlee Road (LM 7.0) to Hideaway Cabin Road (LM 13.2): The contractor has completed the resurfacing operations throughout the project. Rumble strips, guardrail and thermo installation will be completed during this reporting period, weather pending. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU149]

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-56 both directions from LM 20.19 to LM 25.69: Mobile lane closures along SR-56 from the intersection of SR-56 and SR-108 to the intersection of SR-56 and Store Door Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 7 AM to 4 PM starting 08/31/20 through 02/28/21.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 Repair of the bridge over Branch (LM 28.2): Work is in the final stages of this project. Weather pending, the texture coating process will be applied followed by thermo installation. The project will continue to have a temporary traffic signal installed reducing the roadway to one lane to allow for final progress work. Signal removal will follow completion of thermo installation. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Jamison Construction/Hussein/CNT397]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 Repair of the bridge over Piney Creek (LM 18.2): Flagging operations are ongoing for mobilization and receiving materials. The contractor will be setting up a lane closure on 09/08/20 for milling of wearing surface off bridge and temporary striping. On 09/09/20 starting at 12 AM, a road closure will be implemented to begin demolition of bridge. Motorists should follow detour signs for alternate routes until this work is complete.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/McMinnville/CNU189]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 Slide repair from LM 26.4 to LM 26.5: The roadway is down to one lane controlled with traffic signals. The schedule for completion is unknown as a major project is being developed for a permanent repair to the slide.

[TDOT/Miner/TDOT]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 resurfacing from east of Orme Mountain Rd (LM 9.3) to near Elm Avenue (LM 14.5): Currently the contractor is repairing the concrete ADA ramps along SR-156 in South Pittsburg. Occasionally the road may be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagger to accommodate the work being performed. Once repairs are complete the contractor will begin resurfacing SR-156 from east of Orme Mountain Road (L.M. 9.31) to near Elm Avenue (L.M.14.51). Once resurfacing begins the toad will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation the when contractor is present. Please use caution when traveling through this area. [Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNU156]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 Slope stabilization at LM 27.9: The roadway is reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this are as the roadway is rough.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on I-24 in both directions from MM 160.3 to MM 160.3: Region 2 Bridge Inspection will be performing their biennial inspection of the bridge on I-24 over the Tennessee River at LM 25.84 (MM 160.3) on 09/03/20. One lane will be closed during this inspection with traffic control in place.

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-72, US-41) Emergency slope stabilization between LM 25.20 and LM 26.40: The contractor will continue to maintain one lane of travel open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern. At this time, traffic signals are installed and will remain in place until the project is complete. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNT229]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (Suck Creek Rd) Slope stabilization from LM 26.8 to LM 27.0: The roadway will be reduced to one lane at LM 27.9 with traffic signals in place for slide remediation work. A new traffic signal will be placed on SR-27 LM 26.9 which will reduce to one lane for slide remediation work.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-111 Resurfacing from East Valley Road (LM 7.6) to SR-8 (US-127) (LM 10), including bridge expansion joint repair: The contractor will begin resurfacing operations on SR-111. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation when equipment and workers present on the road.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Voiles/CNU082]

VAN BUREN COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-111 (STATE HWY. 111) northbound from LM 15.5 to LM 16.5: On 09/09/20, there will be an operation to clean debris off the median wall between 8 AM and 10 AM at LM 15.5 to LM 16.5 and between 12PM and 2 PM at LM 16.5 to LM 15.5.

VAN BUREN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-284 (PINEY RD.) both directions from LM 3.01 to LM 4.69: Mobile lane closure along Highway 284 between SR-30 and Deweese Road. Motorists should be prepared to stop, be aware of personnel and equipment. Signage and flaggers will be present between 9 am - 2 pm from 08/17/20 through 09/09/20.

VAN BUREN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-285 (MOONEYHAM-LONEWOOD RD.) in both directions from LM 7.30 to LM 8.84: Mobile lane closure along Highway 285 between SR-30 and Mockingbird Road. Motorists should be prepared to stop, be aware of personnel and equipment. Signage and flaggers will be present between 9 am - 2 pm from 08/24/20 through 09/09/20.

WARREN COUNTY SR-286 Resurfacing from east of South Chancery Street (LM 0.00) to west of SR-380 (LM 2.79) and on SR-55 from north of Old Well Road (LM 4.76) to north of Hallum Lane (LM 8.56): The contractor will be installing construction signs and message boards are present to advise of upcoming construction.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /McMinnville/CNU024]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY The construction of small drainage structures on SR-60 (LM 15.85 and LM 15.90): During this reporting period the contractor will be working on the northbound shoulder of SR-60 (25th Street) near LM 15.85 just north of the intersection with SR-2 (Keith Street). The shoulder of SR-60 will remain closed for the duration of this work. Motorists accessing the shopping plaza at this intersection are advised to use caution and watch for workers and equipment moving in the area.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Wagner/CNU227]

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) northbound from LM 12.53 to LM 12.77: Shoulder and single lane closure between N. Ocoee Street and Stuart Road NE. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 09/09/20.

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) in both directions from LM 16.26 to LM 16.88: Shoulder and single lane closure between Westview Drive NW and Keith Street NW. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 09/09/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 Repair of the bridge over the Tennessee River and Riverpark Drive (LM 2.2): The contractor will be performing repair operations to the bridge that will require lane closures in both directions. Extra caution should be observed of trucks entering and exiting the work-zone. During this report period the inside shoulder and inside lane of each direction are closed. Traffic is shifted to the right in both directions. Additional flaggers will be present as needed.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU205]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane shifts are in place on I-24 EB and WB under the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, at North and South Terrace approaching the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, and on Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge. Alternating single and double lane closures will be required on I-24 EB and WB on 09/03/20, 09/08/20 and 09/09/20 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections with North and South Terrace. These closures will occur on 09/03/20, 09/04/20, 09/08/20, and 09/09/20 from 9 AM to 6 AM the following morning. All closures will be removed from 09/04/2020 at 12 PM to 09/08/2020 at 6 AM due to the Holiday weekend. Motorists should be aware of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge closure and detour that was put into place on 04/20/20, and the new traffic pattern at Exit 183 on the ramp leading to the intersection of South Terrace and Germantown Road on 08/10/20. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from the Georgia State line to near the ramp to SR-2 (US-41, US-64, US-11, Cummings Hwy): There will continue to be a paving operation on I-24 EB/WB involving lane closures as follows: Sunday - Thursday (8PM - 6AM). This project is continuous from MM 171 at the Georgia line through MM 178, just west of the US-27 split. Expect significant queueing of traffic. Manned attenuator trucks, variable speed limit signs, and two officers will be assisting in this operation.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Micka/CNT374]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may be intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. I-75 NB to I-24 WB split has been moved back 1500 feet from its previous location. Welcome Center traffic intending to use I-24 WB now, will have to detour on I-75 NB to Exit 3. Detailed detour information will be available at the Welcome Center. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange. RESTRICTIONS: There is a 14' width restriction on the NB I-75 to WB I-24 interchange ramp. This affects wide loads at approximately MM 1.7.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) Widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues with activities occurring in the median and shoulders of US-27. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the activity area. Motorists should pay close attention to the detour signage posted. The speed limit on US-27 in the construction zone remains 45 MPH. Weather permitting, the contractor may implement temporary lane/shoulder closures on weeknights between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM. At least one lane will remain open in each direction on US-27. Currently EXIT 1C from northbound US-27 to 4th St. has been closed and is scheduled to reopen on 09/15/20. Motorists should use alternate posted detours at EXITS 1A and 1B from US-27 northbound, to 4th Street. On Thursday 09/03/20, Tuesday 09/08/20 and Wednesday 09/09/20 temporary lane closures will be in place for southbound US-27 from the Olgiati Bridge to I-24 for milling and leveling of the asphalt. A State Trooper is requested for the duration of these scheduled lane closures. RESTRICTIONS: I-124 (US-27)Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on I-24 both directions from MM 178 to MM 181.5: From 7 AM to 5 PM on 09/03/20, from 12 PM to 5 PM on 09/08/20, and from 7 AM to 5 PM on 09/09/20, structure inspections will take place closing the shoulders with a mobile attenuator operation.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Contractor on I-24 in both directions from MM 171 to MM 178: From 8 PM to 6 AM, Sunday through Thursday of this report, there will be an operation working on the emergency mile markers that will involve inside lane closures. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Contractor on I-24 westbound from MM 182.6 to MM 178: From 8 PM to 6 AM, Sunday through Thursday of this report, there will be an operation working on the emergency mile markers that will involve inside lane closures. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Contractor on I-75 southbound from MM 14.2 to MM 12.8: From 8 PM to 6 AM, Sunday through Thursday of this report, there will be an operation working on the emergency mile markers that will involve inside lane closures. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Contractor on SR-153 (STATE HWY. 153) southbound from LM 8 to LM 0: From 8 PM to 6 AM on Sunday through Thursday of this report, there will be an operation working on the emergency mile markers that will involve inside lane closures. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DR.) both directions from LM 1.734 to LM 4.545: On 09/08/20 and 09/09/20 of this reporting period, there will be lane closures on Bonny Oaks Drive from 9 AM to 3 PM for SUE survey.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (BROAD ST.) southbound at LM 6.98: Shoulder and single lane closure between W. 24th Street and W. 27th Street. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM through 09/09/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) northbound at LM 14.73: Shoulder and single lane closure between Heron Cove Lane and Freedom Bay Drive. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM through 09/09/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) northbound at LM 7.98: Shoulder and single lane closure between Brookaire Road and Destiny Drive. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM through 09/09/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) Repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): During this report period the contractor will have traffic restricted with one lane of SR-29 southbound closed over Big Soddy Creek. Additionally, one lane of SR-111 southbound will be closed as it approaches the SR-29 junction.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) Improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage and paving: During this report period, the contractor will be performing grading, drainage and paving. Extra care should be taken while trucks and heavy equipment are entering and exiting the roadway. The roadway may be temporarily restricted to one lane by flagging operation.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU012]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) Improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 09/03/20, 09/04/20, 09/07/20, 09/08/20, and 09/09/20 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. There will also be very short lane closures for blasting that will last five minutes or less. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

MCMINN COUNTY The resurfacing on SR-39 from Maple Street (LM 15.2) to east of County Road 469 (LM 19.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 AM and 5:30 PM for the installation of permanent pavement markings. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Wagner/CNU211]

MCMINN AND POLK COUNTY The resurfacing on SR-163 from west of CR-750 (Piney Grove Road) (LM 9.0) in McMinn County to US-411 (SR-30) (LM 1.0) in Polk County: During this reporting period the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on SR-163 Monday through Saturday between the hours of 7 AM and 5:30 PM for the installation of rumble stripes, permanent pavement markings, and snowplowable pavement markers. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU137]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 Repair of bridge over Hiwassee River (LM 5.22): During this report period, the contractor will have the roadway reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Additional flaggers will be on site as needed.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT103]

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) in both directions from LM 9.9 to LM 14: Mobile lane closures from the SR-40 junction to Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 09/30/20.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Bridge over the Ocoee River: On 09/08/20, the contractor will begin installing work zone signage and initial erosion control measures. This work should occur mainly on the shoulders of SR-40. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for workers installing signs on the shoulders of the road.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 20.5: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to stabilize a slope near LM 20.5 on SR-40 (US-64). The eastbound truck climbing lane is closed at this location and will remain closed for the duration of construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed to 35 mph in the work zone due to a lane shift and to watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU909]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Repair of bridges over North Potato Creek (LM 26.93): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on painting the steel beams on the eastbound bridge and installing a new concrete railing on the westbound bridge. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction on US-64 for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to use caution and reduce speed in the work zone due to decreased lane widths. RESTRICTIONS: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Wagner/CNT062]

POLK COUNTY Boanerges Church Road construction of a bridge over Old Fort Creek: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to install concrete walls for portions of the new bridge and construct new bridge approaches. This work will occur weather permitting. Boanerges Church Road is closed to all traffic for the duration of construction. Detour signs are posted diverting traffic around the closure onto SR-313 and US-411.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNT279]

RHEA COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) in both directions from LM 17.26 to LM 17.26: Region 2 Bridge Inspection will be performing their biennial inspection of the bridge on SR-30 over the Tennessee River at LM 17.26 on 09/07/20 to 09/08/20. The shoulders will be closed during this inspection with traffic control in place.

RHEA COUNTY TDOT Contractor on SR-30 (DAYTON MTN. HWY.) both directions from LM 3 to LM 4: The installation of warning traffic lights at the intersection of SR-443 and SR-30 will involve shoulder closures. Work hours are Monday and Saturday of the reporting period from 6 AM to 8 PM.

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: The portion of US-27 in front of the Nokian Tyres SIA entry will continue to experience a traffic shift with no shoulders. There will be the movement of construction vehicles in and out of the site as construction and material deliveries continue. The travelling public should be alert.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 On-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNU107]

REGION 2 Preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. Work hours are 9 AM to 3:30 PM. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 Sweeping and drain cleaning on various interstate and state routes: There will be a region-wide sweeping operation that will use a mobile lane closure while cleaning portions of interstates and selected state routes throughout Region 2.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Micka/CNT329]

REGION 2 TDOT Mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The longitudinal joint stabilization on various State Routes: The contractor may have short term lane closures while performing Longitudinal Joint Stabilization operations. At least one travel lane shall always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[Pavement Restorations, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU134]

REGION 2 On-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./McMinnville/CNT292]

RESTRICTIONS

MARION COUNTY - CNT229: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB1801: There is a 14' width restriction on the NB I-75 to WB I-24 interchange ramp. This affects wide loads at approximately MM 1.7.

HAMILTON COUNTY - CNP230: I-124 (US-27)Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

POLK COUNTY - CNT062: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

###