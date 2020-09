OGARAJETS Increases Marketing, Project Management Depth With New Hires

Aaron Smelsky (Left) and Luke Leonard (Right) are the newest members of the OGARAJETS team.

Aircraft acquisitions and sales leader fills key roles to support long-term plans

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta, GA (September 3, 2020) — OGARAJETS www.ogarajets.com ), a leader in comprehensive,concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, has announced the hiring of two new teammembers to fill key positions within the company. Luke Leonard has taken on the role of marketingmanager, and Aaron Smelsky will serve as a project manager and closing specialist. The two bringsignificant industry experience to their positions.“We’re simultaneously celebrating 40 years in business—with tremendous thanks to our long list of loyalclients—and making staffing moves that position us to support our clients even more effectively in thedecades ahead,” said Johnny Foster, President & CEO at OGARAJETS. “Luke and Aaron areexperienced, knowledgeable, hardworking aviation experts who are outstanding additions to our team.”Before joining OGARAJETS, Leonard was a Pilatus Aircraft sales expert who coordinated all aspects oftransactions, from market research and lead qualification, to contract preparation and post-sale documentmanagement. Smelsky comes to the company with a background that includes sales engineering andproduct development roles for Dassault, Embraer, and Gulfstream.OGARAJETS works with clients around the world, providing them with services that include aircraftbrokerage, private jet acquisitions, leasing, and management. Well-known in the industry, the companyhas strong relationships with leading aircraft manufacturers like Dassault Falcon, Bombardier, Embraer,Gulfstream, Hawker Beech, and Cessna, as well as with lenders, attorneys, aircraft refurbishmentexperts, and aircraft maintenance facilities.“We're very optimistic about the future,” said Foster. “As young, yet experienced aviation professionals,Luke and Aaron bring strong enthusiasm and energy to our team.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service foraircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $5 billion in new andpre-owned aircraft transactions, and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financialstrength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approachhas earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.