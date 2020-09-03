OGARAJETS Increases Marketing, Project Management Depth With New Hires
Aircraft acquisitions and sales leader fills key roles to support long-term plansATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, GA (September 3, 2020) — OGARAJETS (www.ogarajets.com), a leader in comprehensive,
concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, has announced the hiring of two new team
members to fill key positions within the company. Luke Leonard has taken on the role of marketing
manager, and Aaron Smelsky will serve as a project manager and closing specialist. The two bring
significant industry experience to their positions.
“We’re simultaneously celebrating 40 years in business—with tremendous thanks to our long list of loyal
clients—and making staffing moves that position us to support our clients even more effectively in the
decades ahead,” said Johnny Foster, President & CEO at OGARAJETS. “Luke and Aaron are
experienced, knowledgeable, hardworking aviation experts who are outstanding additions to our team.”
Before joining OGARAJETS, Leonard was a Pilatus Aircraft sales expert who coordinated all aspects of
transactions, from market research and lead qualification, to contract preparation and post-sale document
management. Smelsky comes to the company with a background that includes sales engineering and
product development roles for Dassault, Embraer, and Gulfstream.
OGARAJETS works with clients around the world, providing them with services that include aircraft
brokerage, private jet acquisitions, leasing, and management. Well-known in the industry, the company
has strong relationships with leading aircraft manufacturers like Dassault Falcon, Bombardier, Embraer,
Gulfstream, Hawker Beech, and Cessna, as well as with lenders, attorneys, aircraft refurbishment
experts, and aircraft maintenance facilities.
“We're very optimistic about the future,” said Foster. “As young, yet experienced aviation professionals,
Luke and Aaron bring strong enthusiasm and energy to our team.
About OGARAJETS
Founded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for
aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $5 billion in new and
pre-owned aircraft transactions, and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial
strength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approach
has earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.
