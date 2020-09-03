MDC offers altnerative methods catfishing clinic Sept. 19 at Truman Lake

Warsaw, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a Discover Nature Family Catfishing Clinic on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Truman Lake State Park. Participants are asked to register by Sept. 7. MDC staff will teach how to use alternative methods such as trot lines and jug lines to catch catfish.

Families with up to four people in the party are welcome to register. This clinic is open to all ages. Participants will check previously set trot lines and jug lines and help remove catfish caught on the lines. MDC staff will demonstrate how to properly clean catfish to prepare for cooking. They will also discuss equipment, fishing tips and techniques, and regulations related to alternative methods.

Those who register will be assigned to one of the 10 time slots and boats available. Start times for the clinic will be staggered to insure social distancing. The first boat will leave at 7 a.m. The fishing demonstrations and discussions will be at the park’s outdoor theater after the last group has returned from the lake.

MDC staff and participants will observe COVID-19 prevention protocols during the clinic. All participants must have fishing permits unless exempt.

To register for this clinic, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z2T. For more information, contact Mark Miller, MDC conservation educator, at (660) 530-5500 or mark.miller@mdc.mo.gov.