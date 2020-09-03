Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3500 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast.

approximately 10:55 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and made several attempts to strike the victim. The suspect was arrested by responding officers.

On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 27 year-old Roneka Lewis, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).