Athlete 2 Athlete FREE Speaker Series for Georgia High School Athletes Featuring Prominent Speakers
Sports Turf has partnered with Rennie Curran’s Game Changers Foundation to sponsor the weekly series; $500 scholarship awarded each week
Game Changers Foundation, partnering with Sports Turf Company, is excited to announce the launch of its Athlete 2 Athlete program. This FREE, weekly video-based show was created to develop high school student-athletes into leaders that succeed in sports, business, philanthropy and life. The 10-week series will cover topics such as mental toughness, recruiting, nutrition, academics, preventing Injury, leadership, culture of a championship season, mental health, training and performance. Well-known
— Todd Wiggins, President of Sports Turf
speakers will vary each week to include athletes (NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey), coaches (former UGA
Head Coach Mark Richt) and topic experts (author and speaker Jon Gordon).
Game Changers is a 501c3 nonprofit founded by former UGA Legend and NFLer Rennie Curran. The foundation’s mission is to lead athletes – from high school through retired professionals – to achieve their fullest potential in the game of life. Sports Turf Company is a sports facility construction company based in Whitesburg, Ga.
Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m., each show will run approximately 60 minutes in length. Curran will serve as the host for a roundtable that will include current or former professional athletes and coaches, as well as a topic expert.
High school superintendents, athletic directors, coaches and, most importantly, athletes and their parents throughout the state are invited to attend this free event. The high school with the most student-athlete attendees each week will receive a $500 scholarship provided by Sports Turf. Search “Athlete 2 Athlete” on Eventbrite.com to register or click here.
“I have walked in the shoes of these student-athletes,” said Curran. “I understand and appreciate the impact that an individual can have on others, and my goal is to impart knowledge from those that have traveled before them. With COVID-19, they need our support and encouragement more than ever, and I want to leverage my network to make a difference in their lives.”
Sports Turf’s sponsorship of the Athlete 2 Athlete program is part of a larger partnership between the company and Game Changers Foundation.
“It was an easy decision for Sports Turf to support Rennie and the Game Changers Foundation in fulfilling their commitment to helping student-athletes reach their full potential,” said Todd Wiggins, President of Sports Turf. “Rennie has an excellent reputation in Georgia having played high school and college football in the state. His passion and excellence parallels Sports Turf’s commitment to developing long-standing relationships and building quality facilities throughout the state.”
Specializing in all different types of sport surfaces, Sports Turf builds natural grass and artificial turf sports fields, as well as tennis courts and track surfaces. Sports Turf guides schools through the entire process of selecting the best options for a facility, expert installation and ongoing commitment through its lifetime, with a focus on safety, performance and durability.
To register for the Speaker Series, please visit here or search “Athlete 2 Athlete” on Eventbrite.com. For more information about Game Changers Foundation, please visit gamechangersfoundationga.org or to learn more about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net.
