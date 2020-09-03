F&G Commission awards $100K to Community Challenge Grants

During their meeting on July 23, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission awarded $100,000 to various organizations throughout the state through the Idaho Fish and Game Commission Community Challenge Grant program.

Through this program, Idaho Fish and Game assists outside organizations in implementing projects that are broadly supported by the local sporting community and enhance fish and wildlife habitat, populations, or associated recreational opportunities.

There are two different types of awards available. Regional grants are awarded for projects that benefit a local or regional scale are eligible for up to $10,000, made available through each of the seven Fish and Game regions. Projects that benefit the state or multiple regions are eligible for up to $30,000 through a statewide grant. The grants are awarded annually.

This year, there were a total of 22 applicants for the seven regional grants, and three applicants for the statewide grant. The projects were evaluated for their consistency with The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s mission: To preserve, protect perpetuate, and manage the fish and wildlife of Idaho and to provide continued supplies for hunting, fishing, and trapping.

The 2020-21 Idaho Fish and Game Commission Community Challenge Grant awardees are:

Panhandle Region

Foundation for Wildlife Management ($10,000)

Project description: Reimburse hunters and trappers for expenses accrued in harvesting wolves in big game management units that are currently not meeting elk species management plan objectives.

Clearwater Region

The Game Bird Foundation – James Hill Property habitat improvements ($5,080)

Project description: Funding will be used to rehabilitate and develop 30 acres of wildlife habitat on private land.The Hills participate in the GBF’s pheasant chick program and allow sportsmen access by permission.

The Game Bird Foundation – Carlson Property improvements ($3,700)

Project description: Funding will be used to rehabilitate and develop 23 acres of wildlife habitat on private land.The Carlson’s participate in the GBF’s pheasant chick program and allow sportsmen access by permission.

Foundation for Wildlife Management ($1,220)

Project description: Reimburse hunters and trappers for expenses accrued in harvesting wolves in Clearwater Region big game management units that are currently not meeting elk species management plan objectives.

Southwest Region

Foundation for Wildlife Management ($2,000)

Project description: Reimburse hunters and trappers for expenses accrued in harvesting wolves in big game management units that are currently not meeting elk species management plan objectives.

Idaho State Bowhunters ($8,000)

Project description: Purchase youth archery equipment and one lifetime license to be given away at their annual July membership meeting.

Magic Valley Region

National Wild Turkey Federation ($5,000)

Project description: Restore habitat for turkeys and other wildlife species in Big Cottonwood canyon after fire.

Hurtig Shooting Center ($5,000)

Project description: Funding will be used to relocate and upgrade ADA wheelchair ramp, new stands at shooting stations, and new clay bird thrower.

Southeast Region

National Wild Turkey Federation ($10,000)

Project description: or the purchase of 425 tree watering boxes and 300 additional tree seedlings installed on three IDFG wildlife management areas, to include the Portneuf WMA, Georgetown WMA and Blackfoot River WMA.

Upper Snake Region

Safari Club International ($10,000)

Project description: Pronghorn migration study utilizing GPS collars to mitigate pronghorn mortality in the Hamer area.

Salmon Region

Back Country Hunters and Anglers ($10,000)

Project description: BHA is seeking grant funds to help accomplish high priority trail work in GMU 27.

Statewide

Henrys Fork Foundation ($20,000)

Project description: Study to determine suitability of year-round riverine habitat in the Henry’s Fork River between Big Springs and Island Park Reservoir for trout growth and survival.

Foundation for Wildlife Management ($10,000)

Project description: Reimburse hunters and trappers for expenses accrued in harvesting wolves in big game management units that are currently not meeting elk species management plan objectives.