MyTN Mobile App Helps Connect Citizens to More Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s mobile app, “MyTN,” gives citizens access to many state services and information, wherever they are. MyTN now allows citizens to access services such as applying for unemployment benefits or filing and paying taxes.

“Mobile access to services and information is a necessity for citizens today and we’ve made it easy by bringing it all together in one easy place,” Chief Information Officer Stephanie Dedmon said. “After launching MyTN, we’ve worked hard to integrate many of the services that Tennesseans might be looking for, especially when many people are trying to stay home more often.”

Among the services and features now accessible through MyTN:

- TN State Parks reservations - Wait times map for driver services centers - Applying for unemployment benefits - Jobs4TN, Tennessee’s comprehensive jobs database - Sign up for First Lady Maria Lee’s “Tennessee Serves” - Get or renew a hunting or fishing license or boat registration - Tennessee Taxpayer Access Point, or TNTAP, where you can now file and pay motor fuel, fantasy sports, local taxes and more - TNVacation information: find outdoor activities - Find health care facilities or look up health licenses or certificates - COVID-19 Unified Command – find testing sites, grants and loans information

In addition, MyTN offers notifications and alerts to keep users up to date. MyTN is available for download from the Apple and Android store. Launched in February, the app will continue to add connections to provide citizens with a central hub for information and services, even as needs and initiatives change.

MyTN was developed by the Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration in partnership with state agencies.