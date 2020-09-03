NEWS

Pet Food Recall: LDAF Feed Testing Program Discovers Fungal Toxin

September 3, 2020

Baton Rouge, La. (September 3, 2020) – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Feed Program is at the forefront of a nationwide pet food recall following the discovery of Aflatoxin in a dry dog food. Aflatoxin is a mycotoxin produced by a fungus commonly found in grain such as corn.

The LDAF/LSU Agricultural Chemistry Laboratory, which tests pet foods among other commercial feeds, discovered the Aflatoxin following routine regulatory testing of commercial feeds sampled at retail stores.

“This type of testing is all part of our regular efforts to protect animal and public health,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M. “Aflatoxin is a potent carcinogen that in this case could have been harmful to pets.”

Upon positive test results, the LDAF placed a stop sale order on the product and requested that the company remove it from the shelves in Louisiana. The LDAF regulatory testing has resulted in a voluntary recall by Sunshine Mills.

Purchasers of this product should look for lot number TD1 05 APRIL 2020 11:50, Best if used by 04/05/2021 Guarantor: Midwood Brands LLC and dispose of it or return it to the store where purchased.

The pet food tested by the LDAF was Family Pet Meaty Cuts Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavors Premium Dog Food manufactured by Sunshine Mills for Midwood Brands LLC which is sold at Family Dollar stores.