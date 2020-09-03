Increased Enforcement for Labor Day Weekend

TOP STORY

Thursday September 3, 2020

Extra shifts will focus on impaired driving, seat belts, speeding and distracted driving.

Lt. Nick Street, Utah Highway Patrol – PIO

nstreet@utah.gov, 801.554.5659

Labor Day weekend traditionally marks the end of summer.

And while many people are making plans for travel and a final weekend of fun before fall arrives, we’re making plans, too.

Our plans include working over 85 extra shifts focusing on unsafe driving behaviors.

Troopers will be working day and night throughout the state with one goal: to help everyone get where they’re going safely.

ZERO FATALITIES WEEKEND

Last year, there were zero fatalities over the Labor Day weekend.

We are hopeful that we can duplicate the success of last year this year.

120 EXTRA DUI SHIFTS AND A DUI BLITZ

Officers, Troopers, and deputies from 19 different agencies throughout the state will continue working over 120 extra DUI shifts.

Troopers in Salt Lake County will conduct a DUI blitz on Friday, September 4th starting at 9 p.m.

If your plans for the weekend include drinking, make sure they also include a plan for a safe ride home.

Make your plans for a safe and sober ride home now.

UTAH COUNTY MOTORS ENFORCEMENT BLITZ

On Friday, September 4th, Utah County will be hosting an enforcement effort to kick off the Labor Day weekend.

Utah County will be hosting the UHP motor squad all weekend.

However, the main event will be Friday morning beginning at the UHP Office in Orem at 0700 hours.

In addition, in the spirit of solidarity and cooperation, we will be hosting two Utah County Sheriff’s deputies on motors who will be working side by side with UHP.

The goal of this event will be to set the tone in Utah County for the entire holiday weekend.

By creating a highly visible, highly focused effort, we hope to curb dangerous driving and criminal behaviors which typically increase over the holiday weekend.

Media ride alongs will be made available by request.

100+ MPH SPEEDING

Recently, the roads have had less traffic, and that’s led some drivers to exceed the speed limit.

More frequently than ever our Troopers have been encountering drivers exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Below you will see numbers and a graph of 100+ MPH speeding tickets issued by UHP from January to August in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

UDOT TRAVEL FORECAST

UDOT recommends drivers plan ahead for increased traffic along the Wasatch Front this Friday and Monday for the Labor Day weekend. In addition, drivers should be aware of several areas where construction restrictions remain in place on highways throughout the state.

Due to COVID-19, Utah traffic volumes are still slightly below average.

Read about the construction projects throughout the state which could affect your travel here.

100 DEADLIEST DAYS

We’re entering the final weekend of Utah’s 100 Deadliest Days, and unfortunately, there has been an increase in fatalities during this period compared to last year.

UHP Troopers will be out working over 85 extra shifts to help prevent any additional fatalities by actively looking for unsafe driving behavior.

As you hit the road this weekend, please make safe driving a priority for you and your family.

OPERATION CARE

The Utah Highway Patrol has long participated in Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) – a nationwide, multi-jurisdictional program of patrol, enforcement, and planning activities committed to the goal of accident reduction.

The traffic safety enforcement operations that are the main element of Operation CARE focus on DUI, speed, and driver license violations such as driving with a suspended or revoked license.

A major component of CARE is high visibility patrols on designated highways during holiday periods.

Traditionally, state highway patrols and state police organizations have been the participants.

However, in the last year, Operation CARE has encouraged state agencies to invite city and county agencies to participate as well.

UHP invited local police and sheriff’s departments to join in Operation CARE holiday enforcement and during the past two operations, the following agencies have joined the effort:

American Fork PD

Bluffdale PD

Cache County Sheriff’s Office

Centerville PD

Davis County Sheriff’s Office

Harrisville PD

Layton PD

Saratoga Springs PD

We’re honored to have these agencies join this national effort to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities.

Protect your passengers. All drivers and passengers should wear seat belts. It’s the law here in Utah. When you’re traveling with a child, it’s safest for them to ride in a car seat suited for their age and size, and all children 13 and younger should ride in the back seat. If you’re having trouble finding the right car seat for your child’s age and size, you can visit safercar.gov/parents for additional tips.

Avoid distraction. Distraction accounts for approximately 10 percent of fatal crashes and 15 percent of injury crashes. Distracted driving can be anything that pulls your attention away from driving, including cell phone use, texting while driving, eating, drinking, and using in-vehicle technologies and portable electronic devices. Visit NHTSA’s distracted driving safety website for additional information.

Don’t drink and drive. Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely. If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911 Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.



Share the road and Look Twice! Without the protection of a car or truck, motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians are more vulnerable. Look twice for motorcycles, especially when you’re turning at intersections or into or out of driveways and parking lots. Put a safe distance – 3 or 4 seconds worth – between you and motorcyclists, and always be mindful of pedestrians or bicyclists.

Observe “Move Over” Laws. Move over and change lanes to give safe clearance to law enforcement officers assisting motorists on the side of the road. It’s the law in all 50 states.

Store an emergency roadside kit. Even well-maintained vehicles can break down, so it’s a good idea to have a few emergency items readily accessible for your family’s road trip. In your kit, consider adding a cell phone and charger, first aid kit, flashlight, flares, jumper cables, water, and blankets. Even if you don’t have to use your kit, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that you have these critical items stowed in your cargo.

