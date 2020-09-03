Chaparral and Robalo Boats Virtually Hosts Annual Dealer Meeting
Boating manufacturer recognizes its top sales leaders at its annual event
While we weren’t able to meet in person, it was still a unique opportunity to gather virtually and honor our exceptional dealers from around the world. They truly make our company what it is today.”NASHVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chaparral and Robalo Boats, world-class recreational boat manufacturers, hosted their annual dealer conference virtually across three days, from Tuesday, Aug. 25 through Thursday, Aug. 27. At the conference, Chaparral and Robalo executives and directors covered a variety of topics, including new product development, marketing updates, parts updates, state of the company and state of the industry. The conference also highlighted the dedication of the companies’ outstanding dealer network around the world who worked tirelessly to sell boats during unprecedented times.
“The Chaparral and Robalo teams are excited about all of the hard work that our dealers displayed this past year,” said Chaparral Founder Buck Pegg. “As wonderful as the virtual meeting was, there is no substitute for seeing our dealers in person and interacting with them face to face. While we weren’t able to meet in person, it was still a unique opportunity to get together virtually and honor our exceptional dealers from around the world. They truly make our company what it is today.”
The conference opened with remarks from Chaparral CEO Rick Hubbell and Pegg. The event received great attendance by its dealers and reached additional dealership employees, including sales and service professionals.
“Since the MRAA puts such an emphasis on online education and Chaparral and Robalo always puts on a wonderful dealer meeting, I was hoping for the best, and they did not disappoint,” said MRAA Chair Joe Hoffmaster. “Truly a world-class virtual dealer meeting from beginning to the end that allowed me to develop my business plan for the coming year. Bravo!”
Top Chaparral and Robalo Combined Dealer Worldwide:
Waterfront Marine in Somers Point and Brick, N.J. and Edgewater, Md.
Chaparral #1 Dealers and #1 CSI Achiever for 2020:
Top Chaparral Dealer Worldwide: Premier 54 in Osage Beach and Branson West, Mo.
Top Customer Satisfaction (CSI) for 2020: Chaparral: The Boat Rack in Sherrills Ford, N.C.
Top Vortex Dealer: Smitty's Marina in Belle Vernon, Pa.
Top International Chaparral Dealer: Chaparral Australia in Melbourne, Australia
Chaparral #1 Sales Professionals for 2020:
Southeast Region: Jason Padgett from Modern Marine
Northeast Region: Chris Templeton from Shep Brown's Boat Basin
Mid-Atlantic Region: Steven Henry from The Boat Rack
Midwest Region: Brad Rozier from Premier 54 Motorsports
Western Region: Rob Robertson from Seattle Watersports
International Region: Neville Williams from Idealboat Sales LTD (United Kingdom)
Robalo #1 Dealers and #1 CSI Achiever for 2020:
Top Robalo Dealer Worldwide: Fish Tale Boats in Naples and Fort Myers, Fla.
Top Customer Satisfaction (CSI) for 2020: Waterfront Marine in Somers Point and Brick, N.J. and Edgewater, Md.
Top International Robalo Dealer: Yacht Center of the Caribbean in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Robalo #1 Sales Professionals for 2020:
East Coast Region: Craig Kelly from Great Bay Marine
Mid-Atlantic Region: Neil Williams from Sun Sport Marine
Midwest Region: Matthew Gottron from Happy Days Boating
Western Region: Bill Maahs from California Skier
Northeast Region: Mike Nadeau from Richardson's Boat Yard
Southeast Region: Scott Zeh from Atlanta Marine
International Region: Roger Casellas from Yacht Center of the Caribbean (Puerto Rico)
For more information, please visit www.ChaparralBoats.com or www.robalo.com.
About Chaparral Boats, Inc. & Robalo Boats, LLC.
Chaparral Boats, Inc. and Robalo Boats LLC are leading manufacturers of fiberglass boats under three brand names: Chaparral, Robalo and Vortex. Chaparral manufactures sterndrive, and outboard pleasure boats, including, SSi and SSX sportboats, OSX luxury outboard pleasure boats, SunCoast outboard Sportdecks and the popular Surf Series. Vortex Brand makes jet boats, and Robalo manufactures outboard sportfishing boats. Chaparral Boats Inc. and Robalo Boats, LLC are subsidiaries of Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX). For more information about Marine Products Corporation, Chaparral, Vortex, and Robalo please visit our websites at www.marineproductscorp.com, www.chaparralboats.com, www.vortexboats.com, and www.robalo.com.
