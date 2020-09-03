Peregrine Moves into Ohio
Peregrine Energy Partners continues their acquisition of Marcellus and Utica Shale Royalty AssetsDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peregrine Energy Partners (“Peregrine”) has announced the closing of producing mineral interests in Monroe County, Ohio from a private seller.
In commenting on the transaction, the local royalty owner said of Peregrine, “They made the process seamless and continually went above and beyond as we worked together towards closing. I really appreciated the smooth and quick process from beginning to end.
The royalty owner continued, “After discussing my options with Mr. Prier, I decided that it was in my family’s best interest to sell part of my royalties in an effort to fast-forward the next half-decade of income and minimize my overall tax burden.”
This acquisition delivers on a key strategic objective of Peregrine as the company continues to target producing royalties in the Marcellus and Utica Shale formations. This marks the first acquisition in Ohio for Peregrine who has steadily expanded their Appalachia footprint.
The Founders have been active in Pennsylvania and West Virginia for over a decade but only recently began efforts to acquire royalties across the border in Ohio. “Ohio has been an area we’ve watched closely for the past few years.” said Josh Prier, Peregrine Managing Director. “As the current production has had some time to settle in and provide us with a clearer picture of the decline profile, we’ve begun to look for opportunities to work closely with the royalty owners and industry professionals in the Buckeye State.”
Peregrine finalized the acquisition of natural gas royalties in eastern Ohio under Montage Resources (NYSE: MR). Montage was recently acquired by Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN), now the third largest operator in the Appalachia Basin.
Discussing the acquisition, Wolf Hanschen, Peregrine Co-Founder, remarked, “Our team is excited about the prospect of working with additional royalty owners in Ohio to bring transparency and optionality about their oil and gas interests.”
The current state of the economy and fluidity of the oil and gas industry has Peregrine committed and focused in their efforts to provide clients with reliable and valuable insight throughout the decision-making process. When Peregrine engages with a royalty owner, the company delivers a professional evaluation of clients’ interest, thereby helping them better understand their options which puts them in a more comfortable position to make the best decision for their family.
To learn more or to obtain an evaluation of your royalty interest, please reach out to either C.J. Tibbs at (214) 329-1432 or cj@peregrinelp.com or Josh Prier at (303) 256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com.
About Peregrine Energy Partners
Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 16 years, the company’s founders have enjoyed working with hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres. To learn more about Peregrine Energy Partners, please visit www.peregrinelp.com.
