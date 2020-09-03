MnDOT to set up demonstration project on Hwy 108 in Henning (Sept. 2, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—Starting Monday, Sept. 14, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will set up a demonstration project to show some of the proposed design features of the 2024 Highway 108 reconstruction project in Henning.

As part of the demonstration project, highway users on Highway 108 in the City of Henning will encounter:

Temporary striping and delineators to show the proposed width adjustments to the driving lane and parking lane between Second Street and Front Street

Mid-block bump out for proposed improvements to pedestrian crossings

Pedestrian bump outs at each end of town near Marshall Avenue/Fourth Street and Minnesota Street

During installation, parking will be restricted between Second Street and Front Street. Weather permitting, the demonstration project will remain in place through the first week of October.

MnDOT will be seeking public feedback on the proposed changes and the overall demonstration project. Henning residents, businesses and visitors are invited to take the survey by visiting the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/henning. The survey link will be available on Sept. 14 and will remain live until the demonstration project is removed.

The reconstruction project on Highway 108 in Henning is currently scheduled for construction in 2024, and will address pavement concerns, pedestrian accessibility requirements and storm sewer needs.

