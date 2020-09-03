Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 58, Red Wing Bridge slip ramp into Red Wing closed, detoured because of damaged building (Sept. 3, 2020)

RED WING, Minn. – Motorists on Hwy 58 and those using the slip ramp off the Hwy 63 into Red Wing are being detoured Sept. 3 because of damage to a building that was struck by a vehicle overnight in downtown Red Wing, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The building is at Hwy 58 (Plum Street) and West Third Street. A vehicle crashed into the building and damage has forced the closure of this intersection.

Traffic traveling on the Red Wing Bridge from Wisconsin into Red Wing are being routed on the buttonhook ramp to Hwy 61. The slip ramp directly into Red Wing is closed for the time being.

Motorists using Hwy 58 (Plum Street) are being diverted around the area. Semitrailers should follow direction away from downtown. An official detour is being established and announced soon.

It’s uncertain how long the detour will last. Authorities are assessing the damage of the building and will make a determination on what will be done to keep the public safe.

