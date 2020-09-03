Logic20/20 named a Best Company to Work For 5 Years in a Row
EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20, a business and technology consulting firm, has been named one of Washington’s 100 Best Companies to Work For by its employees and Seattle Business magazine. This is Logic20/20’s 5th consecutive year making the list, and they were ranked 6th in the large company category.
“This award is especially important to our organization because it’s determined by the most important authority – our employees”, says Christian O’Meara, Logic20/20 CEO. “We’re committed to being a company where all people can thrive, and we actively promote acceptance and empowerment of all our employees.”
Seattle Business magazine noted that they are especially proud of the companies they are recognizing this year because the ongoing global pandemic has forced all businesses to rethink their strategy, communication, and employee safety. Logic20/20 has kept employee and client health at the forefront of their minds, transitioning 100% to remote work in 2020 and implementing new safety measures within their physical offices for employees who did need access to the space.
“Thank you for everything you have done to support us during this Covid-19 pandemic,” said one Logic20/20 employee. “The ability to work remotely, while continuing to solve problems for our clients and taking care of our health, is very much appreciated.”
Seattle Business magazine salutes Washington companies that set the standard for executive leadership, benefits, rewards & recognition, corporate culture, training and more. The list of companies is determined by employee surveys weighted against the level of employee participation.
The formal announcement of the 2020 Best Companies to Work For list was made virtually and in-print through the release of their July/August issue of Seattle Business Magazine. The full list of winners in the “Large Companies” category is available at http://seattlebusinessmag.com/100-best-companies-work/100-best-companies-work-large.
To learn more about Logic20/20, visit their page here: https://www.logic2020.com/.
About Logic20/20
Logic20/20 is a west coast-based business and technology consulting firm. We apply a methodical and structured approach to design simple and elegant solutions, with a focus on clarity and enhancing the digital customer experience. We help our customers predict and increase sales, understand their customers, automate repetitive tasks, and increase the speed of innovation to market. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation, and Strategy and Operations. To learn more, visit www.logic2020.com.
