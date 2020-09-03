North Dakota Department of Transportation wins AAMVA awards

The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) has announced the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is the recipient of the 2020 Public Affairs and Consumer Education (PACE) Overall Campaign Award (Budget under $50k) for their Nelson Rural Roads campaign. Additionally, NDDOT employee, Melia Shaw of Minot was named as the 2019 Certified Driver Examiner of the Year for North Dakota.

The 2019 campaign originated from 2017 data that showed 84.9% of fatal crashes occurred on rural roads in North Dakota. The goal of the campaign was to influence those who live in rural areas and travel on rural roads to always wear their seat belt. Seat belts save lives and are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.

The Nelson Rural Roads campaign tells the heartbreaking story of a family from rural North Dakota who lost their 20-year-old son and brother, Kyle, in a motor vehicle rollover on a gravel road. Kyle was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

For examiner of the year, Shaw was recognized for superior customer service and leadership while working in the Minot Driver License Office.

The awards were presented virtually to NDDOT on September 1, 2020.

Founded in 1933, AAMVA serves North American motor vehicle and law enforcement agencies to accomplish their missions. AAMVA’s awards program fosters a tradition of excellence in the motor vehicle and law enforcement community by honoring individuals, teams, and organizations. These organizations have committed their time and resources to safety initiatives, outstanding customer service, and public affairs and consumer educational programs throughout the country. For more information about AAMVA and its award program, visit http://www.AAMVA.org.

Learn more about North Dakota’s Vision Zero strategy and goal to achieve zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads at VisionZero.ND.gov.