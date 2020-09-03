Lang BBQ Smokers to Debut on Netflix in American Barbecue Showdown

Lang BBQ Smokers

The 48” Deluxe Lang Smoker Cooker Will Be Used in the Competition

NAHUNTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang BBQ Smokers®, a leader in smoker cookers, is pleased to announce that the 48” Deluxe Lang Smoker Cooker will debut on the American Barbeque Showdown. The competition will kick off on September 18, 2020 on Netflix.

The American Barbeque Showdown is the latest food format and docu-series on Netflix. The show is produced by Maverick TV USA and All3Media America. It joins the likes of Ugly Delicious, Nailed It! and Chef’s Table on the Netflix dinner table.

The eight-part food competition series follows the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive pit masters as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion. In each episode, the judges will test their barbecue skills. From preparing unique meats to using old school techniques, the pit masters will have to prove they have the skills to meet the challenge.

“The eight pit masters competing for the title of American Barbeque Champion will be cooking on a 48” Deluxe Lang Smoker Cooker,” says Ben Lang, the owner of Lang Barbeque Smokers. “Our smokers have been used in numerous barbeque competitions, including BBQ Pitmasters,” adds Lang. The company donated smokers to be used in the competition.

The 48” Deluxe Lang Smoker Cooker was designed for large volume cooking for commercial and competitive use. “My father started making smokers in our garage more than thirty years ago. Our unique design features a reverse-flow, off-set fire box, and the 1/4” welded steel throughout the unit provides consistent cooking results,” explains Lang. The units being used on the show have all the upgrades, including stainless steel sliding upper and lower cooking racks. The deluxe unit also offers a warming unit.”

“Lang BBQ Smokers let fat render on a griddle giving meats a moist and flavorful taste that is beyond compare. Nothing punches flavor into food like a Lang BBQ Smoker,” Lang explains. “And no one can duplicate the sound of our sizzle.”



“As a testament to the quality of our smokers, AmazingRibs.com, the leading authority on barbecuing and grilling, honored Lang BBQ Smokers with platinum and gold medals,” adds Lang. Best Value Medals are based on the smoker’s features, construction quality, and value.

“The Lang family has been in the meat smoking business for generations,” says Lang. “We started manufacturing and selling smokers in 1988. Today, we are a global company operating in every nation worldwide.

Lang manufactures a wide variety of smokers from 36" to 108", as well as hybrid cookers that have a sealed off charcoal grill on the left side and a traditional smoker with attached firebox on the right.

XXX

About Lang BBQ Smokers

Following the development of the Lang BBQ Smokers® by Ben C. Lang II in 1988, Lang smoker cookers have been the standard for the industry for more than 30 years. As a family owned and operated business, personal care and pride of ownership has made the Lang family icons in the barbeque industry. Learn more about Lang BBQ Smokers at www.langbbqsmokers.com.

About the American BBQ Showdown

The American BBQ Showdown is an eight-part food competition series featuring the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion. Kevin Bludso, founder of Bludso’s BBQ, and Melissa Cookston, the seven-time world barbeque champion and owner of Memphis BBQ Company will judge the competition. American BBQ Showdown is produced by Maverick TV USA and All3Media America, with John Hesling, Simon Knight, Tim Pastore, and Daniel Calin serving as executive producers. The show launches on Netflix on September 18, 2020.