IPIFICATION, ZERO-TAP MOBILE AUTHENTICATION SOLUTION NOW AVAILABLE TO 3MACAU SUBSCRIBERS
IPification, the seamless mobile authentication solutions; and 3Macau, a leading mobile operator in Macau, are deploying IPification for their users.
This is the perfect moment for bringing GSMA’s Mobile Connect compliant IPification solutions to 3Macau users... enabling users to enjoy highly secured authentication, identity and payment validation.”HONG KONG, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefit Vantage Limited, proprietor and developer of IPification, the seamless mobile authentication solutions; and 3Macau, a leading mobile operator in Macau, are deploying IPification, the next generation mobile authentication solution. 3Macau customers can enjoy a quick and easy mobile authentication experience as soon as service providers have adopted the IPification solution.
— Wai Ming Ho, Chief Executive Officer of 3Macau
IPification is enabling service providers and corporations to use zero-tap, passwordless mobile authentication for smooth user registration and login process, and varieties of fraud prevention products, including SIM swap protection.
IPification is leveraging a unique set of MNO capabilities like mobile device’s IP address, to verify mobile device, SIM, and phone number so to perform the authentication, without the need of the user to carry out any action or even exit the mobile application. This way, IPification dramatically improves mobile user security and elevates the user experience – positively affecting growth and revenue of both, mobile network operators and service providers.
IPification can be used as a single authentication option or as a part of 2FA (two-factor authentication) or MFA (multi-factor authentication) flows and is a vital enabler of continuous authentication.
Stefan Kostic, IPification Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am very proud and thrilled to have 3Macau, in addition to 3 Hong Kong, partnering with IPification. In the fast-paced digital economy where mobile content consumption is growing exponentially, IPification was created to bring a dramatic change in how the mobile user identity is defined and protected as well as with user experience during app registration and login.”
Wai Ming Ho, Chief Executive Officer of 3Macau added, “This is the perfect moment for bringing GSMA’s Mobile Connect compliant IPification solutions to 3Macau users, as we see the tremendous development of electronic payment and web services in Macau. This solution enables users to enjoy highly secured authentication, identity and payment validation, anonymous login, and seamless access to services from all connected devices.”
IPification is moving fast in deploying its proprietary mobile user authentication and fraud prevention technology in more than 10 different markets during 2020 alone.
About IPification
IPification is building the backbone for mobile authentication of today and tomorrow.
By verifying the device, SIM & phone number via IP address, patented technology developed by IPification is enabling mobile user authentication, phone verification, and fraud prevention solutions.
Readily available across numerous countries and regions, IPification is trusted by some of the leading technology, payment, and OTT companies.
As part of Benefit Vantage Limited, the leader in Asia for providing security and data backup solutions headquartered in Hong Kong, IPification has offices and representatives operating in the U.S., U.K., Serbia, Switzerland, Bosnia, Brazil, India, Vietnam and Pakistan.
For more information, please visit www.ipification.com
About Hutchison Telephone (Macau) Company Limited
Hutchison Telephone (Macau) Company Limited (Hutchison Telephone Macau) is a leading mobile service provider, offering superior voice and data services, innovative and diversified mobile content, IDD and roaming services under the “3” brand through its far-reaching 4G LTE, 3G networks. With continued network expansion, its extensive international roaming service covers more than 280 countries and regions. Hutchison Telephone Macau is a subsidiary of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 215), a group member of CK Hutchison Holdings (SEHK stock code: 1).
For more information on Hutchison Telephone Macau, please visit www.three.com.mo.
For more information on HTHKH, please visit www.hthkh.com.
