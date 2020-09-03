InCycle Earns Microsoft Advanced Specialization for Modernization of Web Applications on Microsoft Azure
New Recognition Amplifies Microsoft Partner Differentiation, Operational Expertise, and History of Customer Success.
Our company has always been recognized for its innovation and leadership. The new distinction continues this tradition and further distinguishes InCycle as a top partner in the industry.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InCycle Software (InCycle) today announced it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads, and managing app services in Azure.
Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and cloud capabilities, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service, are able to earn the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization.
As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing web workloads in the cloud.
“As customer demand grows for application modernization and cloud services, InCycle wanted to be in the best position to serve our growing client base,” said Martin Rajotte, President at InCycle. “Our company has always been recognized for its innovation and leadership. The new distinction continues this tradition and further distinguishes InCycle as a top partner in the industry.”
Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. added, “The Modernization of Web Applications in Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. InCycle clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”
InCycle is uniquely positioned to help customers adopt the cloud and modernize applications. The company offers an array of Accelerators (packaged professional services combined with proprietary IP), allowing customers to leverage proven strategies and modernize apps in record time. Accelerators address four key themes for the modern enterprise: App Modernization, Data & AI, Containers & Kubernetes and Advanced DevOps.
About InCycle: Since 2002 InCycle has completed 1000’s of customer engagements with focus on delivering business value by providing challenging thought leadership and hands-on professional services to help businesses successfully adopt Microsoft technologies. The company’s mission is to help customers build better software and to strategically adopt the cloud to improve performance and competitiveness. InCycle holds 6 Microsoft Gold Partner competencies (Application Development, Application Integration, Cloud Platform, Data Analytics, Data Platform, and DevOps) as well as an Advanced Specialization (Modernization of Web Applications). In addition to the above announcement, notable industry recognition includes three Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards (2017-2019) and a MSUS Partner Award – Data Analytics (2020). Learn more www.incyclesoftware.com
