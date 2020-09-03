Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
East West Rebranded With New Corporate Website

SINGAPORE, SG, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

East West Management & Marketing, Pte. Ltd., an exclusive importer and master distributors of award-winning premium and ultra-premium Tequila, Mezcal, and agave spirits in Singapore, Southeast Asia, and beyond completed its rebranding of their company’s guidelines, logo, corporate website, utilizing the industry reset amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visit us at: www.eastwestasia.com

Our luxury brands were personally selected specifically for Southeast Asia and the region, and feature bottles that can be best described as works of art, with exceptional taste and each with their own unique brand story. The brands are ideal for the gift-giving culture in Asia. Tequila, probably Mexico’s most recognized beverage worldwide, is a distilled liquor from Jalisco, made from the blue agave plant, mainly in the surrounding areas of the beautiful town of Tequila, 40 miles Northwest of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

The distilleries and brand owners that work with East West are family, friends, and long-time business associates who share a love for Mexico and a passion for premium spirits.

East West Management & Marketing Pte. Ltd. is a Singaporean based company dedicated to the import, distribution, supply, and support of award-winning premium & ultra-premium Mexican brands including Tequila and Mezcal to introduce their products throughout Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and South Korea. Learn more at eastwestasia.com.

