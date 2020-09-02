Ask first to hunt on private land

Hunting

Wed Sep 02 16:21:53 MDT 2020

Don't wait until it is too late. Hunters who haven't already asked permission from private landowners to hunt need to do so as soon as possible.

Montana law requires hunters to obtain permission for all hunting on private land. Whether pursuing upland game birds, coyotes, gophers or any other wildlife, hunters must have permission from the landowner before hunting on private property.

Landowners may grant permission in person, over the phone, in writing or by posting signs that explain what type of hunting is allowed and under what conditions hunting may occur on land owned or controlled by the landowner.