FWP urges hunters to check fire status, make safety a priority

Hunting

Wed Sep 02 16:23:13 MDT 2020

With fire season underway in Montana, hunters should be keenly aware of the regulations in place in the locations they plan to hunt, at least until the weather begins to cool.

FWP urges hunters to check in with the regional FWP offices or online about potential closures before making final plans.

Hunters should:

Drive only on established roads.

Avoid roads with tall vegetation in the middle track.

Never park over dry grass and other vegetation.

Carry a fire extinguisher—or water-filled weed sprayer—shovel, axe, and, a cell phone for emergency calls.

Restrict camping activities to designated camping areas.

Build campfires only in established metal fire rings, if allowed.

Smoke only inside buildings or vehicles.

Check on any fire restrictions in place.

For up-to-date details on fire and drought-related restrictions and closures, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov. Click Restrictions & Closures.

Always be prepared to prevent or extinguish fire starts. Your assistance during this time will be appreciated.