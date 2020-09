Hunting

Wed Sep 02 16:24:27 MDT 2020

The 1,200 volunteers who teach Hunter Education remind all hunters there are four basic rules of gun safety.

Always point the muzzle of your gun in a safe direction. Always treat every gun as if it were loaded. Always be sure of your target and beyond. Always keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire.

Hunting is a safe activity. It is up to each hunter to make responsible decisions to keep it that way.