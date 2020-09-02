Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,290 in the last 365 days.

Turn in poachers - call 1-800-Tip-Mont

Hunting

Wed Sep 02 16:25:04 MDT 2020

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks toll-free hotline for reporting wildlife poaching, property damage, and violations of fish and game laws is in operation 24 hours a day.

TIP-MONT is the acronym for Turn in Poachers—Montana. Poaching includes:

  • hunting out of season or at night using spotlights
  • taking more than one's legal limit
  • nonresidents who purchase resident licenses
  • professional and commercial poachers who illegally offer outfitter and guide services.

When it comes to poaching, Montanans are saying, “Enough is enough!”

If you witnesses a fish and game violation, or property vandalism, you can report the crime by calling 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668); or Report a Violation online at fwp.mt.gov, then click Enforcement.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

You just read:

Turn in poachers - call 1-800-Tip-Mont

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.