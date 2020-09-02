Turn in poachers - call 1-800-Tip-Mont

Hunting

Wed Sep 02 16:25:04 MDT 2020

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks toll-free hotline for reporting wildlife poaching, property damage, and violations of fish and game laws is in operation 24 hours a day.

TIP-MONT is the acronym for Turn in Poachers—Montana. Poaching includes:

hunting out of season or at night using spotlights

taking more than one's legal limit

nonresidents who purchase resident licenses

professional and commercial poachers who illegally offer outfitter and guide services.

When it comes to poaching, Montanans are saying, “Enough is enough!”

If you witnesses a fish and game violation, or property vandalism, you can report the crime by calling 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668); or Report a Violation online at fwp.mt.gov, then click Enforcement.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.