NDOT Awards Nearly $1 Million I-15 Bridge Repair Project in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) recently awarded a $964,000 construction contract to Aggregate Industries SWR Inc. for repairing a pair of 50-year-old at-grade Interstate 15 bridges spanning the Las Vegas Wash between Cheyenne Avenue and Craig Road in North Las Vegas. The concrete structures, measuring roughly 72 feet wide by 133 feet long, carry four lanes of traffic in each direction. This stretch of freeway averages about 100,000 vehicles daily, with 8.4 percent of traffic coming from heavy truck travel.

The project will remove damaged and unsound concrete, placing a polymer overlay and reconstructing the concrete headers and bridge joints. Construction is scheduled to start October 5, resulting in daytime lane restrictions down to two travel lanes in each direction between Cheyenne Boulevard and Craig Road that will squeeze down to one-lane each way during overnight hours. Work will tentatively finish by late December.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.