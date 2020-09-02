WAX Blockchain Meetup with Ben Fairbank - CEO & Co-Founder of Red Fox Labs

WAX meetup 9

WAX Meetup #9 with Ben Fairbank - CEO & Co-Founder of RedFox Labs

WAX Blockchain Meetup with Ben Fairbank - CEO & Co-Founder of Red Fox Labs

The KOGS NFT sale was held on Atomichub.io. Around $160K USD worth of NFTs were bought within 3 hours. Since then, the trading volume on secondary markets has surpassed 2M WAX!”
— Michael Gucci

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAX Blockchain Meetup is co-hosted by Malta Block and EOSphere!

Our guest speaker for the event is Ben Fairbank - CEO & Co-Founder of Red Fox Labs.

This is a virtual meetup and the event is live-streamed via CrowdCast.
https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wax-blockchain-meetup-9

RFOX Games, a subsidiary of Red Fox Labs, recently launched KOGS on WAX. The KOGS NFT sale was held on Atomichub.io. Around $160K USD worth of NFTs were bought within 3 hours. There will be approximately 200K KOGS from the first edition ever in existence. Since then, the trading volume on secondary markets has surpassed 2M WAX!
KOGS game will be released soon.

Please join our WAX Meetup Telegram channel:
https://t.me/wax_blockchain_meetup

We will see you all soon!

About Malta Block

Malta Block is a guild on the WAX blockchain. In addition to maintaining a top-notch block production infrastructure, we offer a wide range of services — from token smart contract design and creation, to managing the resources needed for an airdrop such as RAM and CPU, as well as taking care of all the details that go into conducting a successful airdrop.
Malta Block also offers services as a DAPP Service Provider (DSP) on WAX.

Michael Gucci
Malta Block
+1 312-479-4339
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

WAX Blockchain Meetup with Ben Fairbank - CEO & Co-Founder of Red Fox Labs

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Gucci
Malta Block
+1 312-479-4339
Company/Organization
Malta Block
PO Box 7678
Champaign, Illinois, 61826
United States
+1 312-479-4339
Visit Newsroom
About

Malta Block is a guild on the WAX blockchain. In addition to maintaining a top-notch block production infrastructure, we offer a wide range of services — from token smart contract design and creation, to managing the resources needed for an airdrop such as RAM and CPU, as well as taking care of all the details that go into conducting a successful airdrop. Malta Block also offers services as a DAPP Service Provider (DSP) on WAX.

Malta Block

More From This Author
WAX Blockchain Meetup with Ben Fairbank - CEO & Co-Founder of Red Fox Labs
Eighth WAX Blockchain Meetup announced featuring Evan Vandenberg
Seventh WAX Blockchain Meetup Video with Bonz Manifest now available on youtube
View All Stories From This Author