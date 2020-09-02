WAX Blockchain Meetup with Ben Fairbank - CEO & Co-Founder of Red Fox Labs

WAX Meetup #9 with Ben Fairbank - CEO & Co-Founder of RedFox Labs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAX Blockchain Meetup is co-hosted by Malta Block and EOSphere!

Our guest speaker for the event is Ben Fairbank - CEO & Co-Founder of Red Fox Labs.

This is a virtual meetup and the event is live-streamed via CrowdCast.

https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wax-blockchain-meetup-9

RFOX Games, a subsidiary of Red Fox Labs, recently launched KOGS on WAX. The KOGS NFT sale was held on Atomichub.io. Around $160K USD worth of NFTs were bought within 3 hours. There will be approximately 200K KOGS from the first edition ever in existence. Since then, the trading volume on secondary markets has surpassed 2M WAX!

KOGS game will be released soon.

